‘The Resilient Farmer’ heads to UK

Doug Avery, AKA “The Resilient Farmer”, is bringing his speaking tour back to the UK later in the year, following a hugely successful tour of Scotland in 2018.

The tour, titled “Shift Happens! An Audience with the Resilient Farmer”, has been organised by Rural Support and The Farming Community Network (FCN). It will be held at 12 locations across Northern Ireland, England and Wales from 30th September - 18th October.

Doug, a New Zealand farmer, has received critical acclaim around the world for his unique approach to farming, the environment and mental health. After years of spiralling debts, drought and depression, he has turned his 5,900 acre farm into one of New Zealand’s most successful farming enterprises, winning several awards on the way. Doug documented his experiences in a book, also titled “The Resilient Farmer”, which has sold over 18,000 copies worldwide.

Doug will be sharing details of his experiences and the journey to where he is now with the aim of inspiring members of the farming community who are looking, or needing, to change their approach to their business and their personal life.

Doug said: “British farming is facing many challenges, with environmental issues, the power of market forces and, of course, Brexit.

“With this tour, I am hoping that I will be able to help those members of the farming community think their way through the situations they might find themselves in and become resilient farmers themselves.

“I’m delighted to be joining forces with FCN and Rural Support and I’m really looking forward to sharing my story with farmers in Northern Ireland, England and Wales and hearing their stories too.”

Jude McCann, Rural Support Chief Executive, said: “As a charity, our workload is constantly rising, mainly due to farmers experiencing severe financial hardship, outbreaks of animal disease and the impact of adverse weather conditions. We are anticipating a significant increase in our workload after Brexit, so the timing of this tour could not be better.

“We are delighted that Doug has agreed to return to our shores and impart his wisdom on those who are concerned about what the future might hold for their farming business and how it might have an impact on their wellbeing.”

Tickets for the tour will cost £10 per person and will include a light supper for all attendees.

Dates and venues for the Northern Ireland segment of the tour are as follows:

Monday 7th October, Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown

Tuesday 8th October, Mourne Country Hotel, Newry

Wednesday 9th October, Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen

Thursday 10th October, Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena

All events start with a light supper, served at 7pm.

Further information about the tour, including venues and details of how to book tickets, can be found at www.resilientfarmertour.co.uk.