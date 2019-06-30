‘The Resilient Farmer’ to tour UK in Autumn

Doug Avery, AKA “The Resilient Farmer”, (pictured) is bringing his speaking tour back to the UK later in the year, following a hugely successful tour of Scotland in 2018.

The tour, titled “Shift Happens! An Audience with the Resilient Farmer”, has been organised by Rural Support and The Farming Community Network (FCN). It will be held at 12 locations across Northern Ireland, England and Wales from 30th September - 18th October.

Doug, a New Zealand farmer, has received critical acclaim around the world for his unique approach to farming, the environment and mental health. After years of spiralling debts, drought and depression, he has turned his 5,900 acre farm into one of New Zealand’s most successful farming enterprises, winning several awards on the way.

Doug documented his experiences in a book, also titled “The Resilient Farmer”, which has sold over 18,000 copies worldwide.

Doug will be sharing details of his experiences and the journey to where he is now with the aim of inspiring members of the farming community who are looking, or needing, to change their approach to their business and their personal life.

Tickets for the tour will cost £10 per person and will include a light supper for all attendees. Further information about the tour, including venues and details of how to book tickets, can be found at www.resilientfarmertour.co.uk.

