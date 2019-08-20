Rural Support is delighted to announce that the Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) and Moy Park have come on board as Regional NI sponsors for the upcoming “Shift Happens! An Audience with the Resilient Farmer” tour.

Doug Avery, AKA ‘The Resilient Farmer’, is bringing his speaking tour back to the UK in early Autumn, following a hugely successful tour of Scotland in 2018.

The tour has been organised by Rural Support and The Farming Community Network (FCN). It will be held at 12 locations across Northern Ireland, England and Wales from 30th September - 18th October 2019.

Doug, a New Zealand farmer, has received critical acclaim around the world for his unique approach to farming, the environment and mental health. After years of spiralling debts, drought and depression, he has turned his farm into one of New Zealand’s top performing beef and sheep enterprises. Doug documented his story in a book, also titled ‘The Resilient Farmer’, which has sold over 18,000 copies worldwide.

Doug will be sharing details of his experiences and the journey to where he is now with the aim of inspiring members of the farming community who want to change their approach to their business and their personal life.

LMC Chief Executive, Ian Stevenson said: “On behalf of LMC, we are delighted to be a regional sponsor for the ‘Shift happens! An audience with the Resilient Farmer’ tour. It’s no secret that our Northern Ireland farmers are under intense amounts of stress. They face many challenges on a daily basis including weather, finances, regulation, workload, health and family pressures and the current uncertainty surrounding Brexit negotiations is only serving to exacerbate these challenges. Doug’s story is certainly an inspiring one and I hope that by attending the tour, our local farmers will realise that there is support available and that they shouldn’t have to face adversity alone. Hopefully listening to Doug’s story will help them to feel motivated and supported to make the necessary positive changes in their approach to business and personal life.”

“Poor mental health is emerging as a considerable challenge in the farming industry. Moy Park is proud to support the ‘Shift happens! An audience with the Resilient Farmer’ tour alongside Rural Support and FCN and encourage farmers to consider their mental health as much as they do their physical wellbeing. This promises to be an enlightening event, and we look forward to hearing from the inspirational Doug Avery and tackling what can be a difficult subject for many,” commented David Gibson, Director of Agriculture for Moy Park

Jude McCann, Chief Executive of Rural Support commented: “Rural Support is delighted to welcome LMC & Moy Park, onboard as Regional NI sponsors for the upcoming “Shift Happens! An Audience with the Resilient Farmer” tour.”