The Wurzels are all set for the Farmer’s Bash

The Wurzels are ready to bring their ‘Combine Harvester’ to the SSE Arena in Belfast this October.

Ireland’s biggest indoor country dance – the Farmer’s Bash – is back for its third year in a row, with 9,000 country music fans set to descend on the iconic SSE Arena building in Belfast on Friday, October 11.

This year, the legendary Somerset westerners The Wurzels will take to the stage to sing their renowned hits, including the number one success ‘The Combine Harvester’ – which is sure to have the country fans on their feet.

The Wurzels’ particular genre of music was named ‘Scrumpy and Western’ after the group’s first EP of the same name was issued early 1967. Scrumpy, a name given to traditionally-made rough cider in southwest England, was popular amongst The Wurzels and their fans, and frequently referred to in their songs throughout the years. Further information from www.ssearenabelfast.com.