There are so many more unusual purple foods available nowadays

“When I am an old woman I shall wear purple With a red hat that doesn’t go, and doesn’t suit me, And I shall spend my pension on brandy and summer gloves And satin sandals, and say we’ve no money for butter”

On one of my recent early Saturday morning visits to St George’s market in Belfast this poem by Jenny Joseph was in my head.

Not for the obvious reason but I noticed that there’s a lot of purple produce around at the moment. Aside from the usual deep and rich grapes, blueberries, red cabbage plums and beetroot there were more unusual purple foods. I first came across a Brazilian variety of potatoes years ago at college in America. They didn’t seem to have much flavour – although they would never have matched up to Northern Ireland spuds at that stage. However they were spectacular looking. The variety is grown in Ireland now and available at the iconic Belfast market. We’re used to white cauliflower in this country but there’s also a purple version available. It tastes the same as the white variety but the colour adds an injection of vibrance to a dull day. Purple carrots might seem like a new trendy vegetable but in fact the first cultivated carrot was this colour. Some 16th century Dutch growers developed orange rooted carrots making them sweeter and more practical in the process.

We’ve always, and quite rightly, been encouraged to eat our greens but nutritionists would recommend adding a rainbow of different coloured vegetables to our diet. Purple foods contain important nutrients called anthocyanins which make for the purple, blue and red colours in fruits and vegetables. As an antioxidant, anthocyanin protects against cell damage caused by free radicals.

Aubergines are one of the most divisive vegetables. Unfortunately they get a bad press. I’ve witnessed vegetarian friends in restaurants being served crunchy, undercooked floppy aubergines. They need to be cooked properly. Because of their high water content they can absorb a lot of oil when cooking. The best bet is to brush them with oil and cook them on a fierce heat until golden and cooked through. The first recipe is for the classic Italian vegetable dish, Aubergine Parmigiana. This is the dish I cook to convert people to liking these egg shaped vegetables. Layers of aubergine are fried and layered with tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. It never gets a bad reaction.

Red cabbage is perfectly seasonal at the moment. When you buy it in a supermarket it’s tight and smooth, rather like the bald head of someone with high blood pressure. Straight from the field it’s a different matter – it has a flourish of crimped, deeply coloured outer leaves and so much more beautiful. The other recipe is for sausages and onion gravy served with cider and caraway braised red cabbage. It’s an ideal dish for this time of year – comforting, seasonal and a celebration of all things local.

So splash out on some purple food to brighten up your life and give you a healthy boost. But always leave some money for good butter!