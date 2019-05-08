Thieves steal tractor parts from Massey 135

Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has spoken of his concern following the theft of parts from a Massey 135 tractor in the Lisnadill area.

Mr Irwin stated: “This is a concerning issue and having spoken to the owner of the vintage tractor he is obviously very concerned and annoyed by the theft of the parts. The Massey 135 is a very popular vintage tractor and this one, like many others, is a cherished item.”

He added: “In this case the fact that parts were taken and not the whole tractor shows that it has been the target of those who knew exactly what they were looking for.

“I would urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the PSNI immediately. Hopefully those behind this theft can be apprehended by the Police and brought before the courts.”