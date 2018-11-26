Thieves take farm machinery in Co Antrim

Thieves have targeted farm machinery in Co Antrim.

Police have made an appeal for information following the thefts in the Ballyclare area.

It was reported that an Ifor Williams cattle trailer and a Vicon fertiliser sower/spreader were taken from premises on the Ballycorr Road, Ballyclare, sometime between midnight and 6.30am on November 21st.

Meanwhile, as a result of a separate incident, a single axle silver galvanised trailer was taken from the Church Road area of Ballyclare, sometime between 6pm November 20th and 8.30am the following day (November 21st).

Const. Kim McKee commented: “If you can help police with their enquiries please call the 101 number quoting 246 of 21.11.18 and 197 of 21.11.18 respectively.”