Thieves target farm of livestock auctioneer

A Co Tyrone businessman has appealed for information after a break-in at his family farm in Omagh.

Well known livestock auctioneer Richard Beattie, from Glenpark Road, said thieves entered his property in the early hours on Monday morning while his family were asleep upstairs.

The break-in resulted in the theft of a Black Toyota Land Cruiser with chrome bull bars with the Reg No RB02Moo; a12x6 porter flat trailer, a JCB workmax and red Honda quad belonging to his children.

However, for Richard the theft of the vehicles and equipment is of little consequence compared to the risk his wife and children were put in.

He said on Facebook: “Most importantly they were in our home as my children slept. Words cannot describe how annoyed we as a family are.

“We are asking for your help, so please share this post. Contact the police or ourselves if you have any information.”

Richard has CCTV in operation on the farm and images have been posted on social media.

The response to the incident has been extensive on Facebook with thousands of people sharing the post and leaving messages of support for the Beattie family and condemning the actions of those responsible.