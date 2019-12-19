Think before you buy a puppy for Christmas

With Christmas Day fast approaching, many people across Mid and East Antrim may be considering the gift of a puppy for a loved one, and while the joy our four-legged friends can bring is boundless, there are some steps you can take to ensure you aren’t unknowingly supporting the illegal puppy trade.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council continues to work with the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to detect the unlawful movement of dogs through the port at Larne, and is urging residents to play their part in halting this type of criminal activity by following the tips outlined in a new advice leaflet being issued jointly by both organisations.

If you are thinking of buying a dog this Christmas, make sure you carry out some research before making your purchase.

In particular, find the right breed of dog for you and your family, and purchase your dog either through a charity or a registered and reputable breeder.

Where you do have concerns regarding a breeder it is important you report these to Council on 028 25 633394.

Anyone who decides to become a dog owner becomes responsible for that animal and will need to know about the legal requirements of owning a dog, including licencing your pet and meeting its welfare needs.

You are also encouraged to take the Green Dog Walker’s (GDW) pledge to clean up after your pet and encourage others to do the same.

For further information on what you can do to make sure you are buying a puppy safely and from a reputable source go to https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/buyingapuppy