A large crowd attended the Ulster Ram Breeders’ Association third Blackface in lamb female sale on Monday, February 11th in Ballymena Livestock Mart which lead to a packed ring side with spirited bidding from start to finish, 38 females sold to average £622 with 12 more being sold on last year.

Paul McEvoy, Kilcoo received the top price of 1,400gns on the night, a gimmer by 6500Harkin scanned single to 2800 McAleer. John Murphy (junior) Antrim sold the next highest price 1100gns, two crop by 16k Easter Happrew scanned twins to 2k McCalmont.

1,400gns from Paul McEvoy

Charlie Phillips, Draperstown sold a gimmer by 38k Auchloy scanned twins to 20k Nunnerie and Robert Loughery, Limavady sold a gimmer 20k Dyke Ai’d November to 18k Crossflatt each for 1,000gns.

Other leading prices: 900gns D Kelly, 800gns E McKenna, 800gns S Maginn, 750gns J McCalmont, 750gns, 600gns R Loughery, 750gns Curran Brothers, 750gns S Carson, 650gns, 650gns W and G Watson, 650gns, 600gns M and R Smyth, 600gns C McGuckin and 600gns C Phillips.