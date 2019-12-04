Thoroughbred shoeing seminar

CAFRE in collaboration with Mustad has organised a one day seminar on the current materials used when shoeing racehorses.

The event will be delivered by Mr William Mulqueen (DipWCF), head farrier at Mulqueen Farriery and Consultancy Limited, who has extensive experience in the field of farriery including working at the 2012 Olympics and working for Godolphin Racing Stables.

The course is aimed at farriers and thoroughbred racehorse trainers, enabling them to see the current materials on the market and the benefits of using them. The day will take the form of a presentation/discussion in the morning followed by practical application and impact of various shoeing techniques.

Location: CAFRE Enniskillen Campus, Saturday 7 December 2019 10.30am – 4.30pm. Cost: £10 including lunch. To register for the event, please log onto: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/short-courses/shoeing-techniques-for-thoroughbreds-seminar/