Three millionth bottle of Rare Breed produced

The brewery team at Butcombe Brewery, along with farmer and TV personality Adam Henson, have celebrated the three millionth bottle of Rare Breed to trundle off the production line.

The pale ale, created in collaboration with Adam Henson, has been in production since 2012.

The collaboration came about when Adam Henson, who had been growing Maris Otter barley on his Cotswold farm, decided he wanted to add value to the crop so should team up with a local brewery and produce a beer.

Adam Henson says: “We visited a number of breweries around the south west and eventually ended up at Butcombe.

“We found out a lot about the company and soon realised there was plenty of synergy with what we believe in such as customer care, quality of product, looking after staff, sustainability and the importance of where produce comes from. This all rang true with us and our brand values so we decided to produce a beer together.”

Rare Breed is the result of Adam Henson’s dedication to sustainable farming and a passion for characterful, artisanal beer. Using the finest Maris Otter malting barley and aromatic Fuggles hops, delicious, fruity Cascade and Amarillo hops and pure Mendip Spring Water, Rare Breed is a distinctive, clean tasting pale ale with a smooth, citrus twist.

To mark the occasion, whilst at Butcombe Brewery’s bottling plant, Adam Henson signed ten Rare Breed labels. Anyone who finds a signed bottle in shops, supermarkets or the Butcombe Brewery Shop in Wrington, near Bristol will win some unique prizes including a personalised tour of Adam’s Cotswold Farm Park and a behind the scenes tour of Butcombe Brewery to see how Rare Breed is made.