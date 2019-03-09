Three more tax seminars planned

Due to the high level of demand a further three Making Tax Digital seminars focusing on areas impacting on farm businesses have been organised by CAFRE in partnership with Rural Support in March 2019 and will be delivered at the three CAFRE Campuses.

The seminars will be delivered by Lowry Grant from accountancy firm PKF/FPM.

Kenneth Johnston of CAFRE discussing with Jude McCann, Gillian Reid and Charlie Kilpatrick of Rural Support details of the final three 'Making Tax Digital' Business Planning seminars to be held at Loughry, Enniskillen and Greenmount Campuses in March 2019.

Topics covered include an overview and awareness of the new HMRC ‘Making Tax Digital’ system including issues surrounding the submission of records, choice of appropriate software and the cost implications for the farm business.

To date 22 seminars have already been delivered in venues across Northern Ireland and well over 2,500 people have attended these seminars and the feedback has been very positive.

As a result of the interest generated by these seminars three additional evening sessions have been confirmed for March at Loughry Campus, Cookstown on Tuesday 12 March, Enniskillen Campus on Thursday 14 March and Greenmount Campus, Antrim on Thursday 21 March.

Doors open at 7.30pm and seminars begin at 8pm.

The seminars are free to farmers, members of the farm family and employees. Grandparents, uncles, aunts, brothers and sisters within farm families would all benefit from attending a seminar. Attendees do not need to pre-register and should bring details of their Farm Business ID with them to register on the night.

For more information, contact the training programme delivery agent Rural Support on 028 8676 0040 or visit: www.cafre.ac.uk