Three sell at 3,000 guineas

Hereford bulls enjoyed a sharper trade and a good clearance of the stock on offer at the Elite Breeders Sale in Dungannon market recently.

The top price of 3,000 guineas was paid on three occasions and the average price for 11 animals sold was just under £2,600.

Champion on the day was Mark Moore’s Annaghbeg Domino sired by the home bred Annaghbeg Bruno. No stranger to red rosettes, Domino had enjoyed a successful show season, taking breed championship awards at Omagh and Enniskillen shows on his way to the coveted Horned Bull of the Year award. His entry into the sale ring brought a keenly contested battle of bids with the final call at 3,000 guineas.

Following closely behind were the two entries from the Graceland herd of Robin and James Irvine, both sired by Fisher 1 Jubilee. Graceland 1 Nigel, a superior carcass sire who had stood second to the champion in the judges line-up, was knocked down at 3,000 guineas to join a leading beef suckler operation in Co Tyrone.

Next to reach the 3,000 guinea mark was Graceland 1 Pilgrim whose scale and muscling impressed the packed gallery.

Fingerpost Panache from Adrian and Sandra Irvine was another to attract favourable comment. Sired by Trillick Hotspur he took second place in his class before going on to sell for 2,800 guineas. First time consignor to the Elite sale, Mrs K Greenaway, had a good day at the office realising 2,700 guineas for Hilltop 1 Sunny by Graceland Giovani.

The reserve champion, Corraback Larry, a stylish young bull from Mervyn and Henry Richmond and out of their successful stock bull Mara Flook sold for 2,400 guineas.

Mervyn Richmond of the Elite Breeders group said the sale had produced a very satisfactory result and expressed his appreciation for support from Bank of Ireland, R & J Lyness and W G Mills.