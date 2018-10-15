Tickets selling fast for Farming Life awards 2018 - full list of finalists

Tickets are selling fast for the Farming Life awards 2018.
The event takes place this Thursday night at the La Mon Hotel where a range of awards will be handed out to the best in the industry.
There is still time to secure your ticket to the farming ‘oscars’ by contacting Julie Forde or Karen Fitzmaurice on 028 38393939.
A full list of the award winners will be revealed in Friday morning’s News Letter or if you can’t wait, you can log onto the Farming Life website and view the videos of the various winners on Thursday night. There will also be coverage on our facebook and twitter pages.
The finalists are as follows:
Dairy:
Dean Wright
Trevor Wilson
Glastry Farm
Beef:
J.M.Morrison & Son
Geoffrey Rodgers
William McElroy
Philip Truesdale
Sheep:
Patrick Donnelly
Clive Richardson
Pig:
Derek Warke – Glenroe Farms
James Millar
Poultry:
Gareth Murray
Kevin & Collette Scullion
David Millar
John & Eileen Hall
Niall Delargy
Arable/Horticulture:
Richard Orr
Richard Kane
Wildlife Friendly:
Cecil Nelson
David Arrell
John Bonnar
Vet:
Craemill Veterinary Clinic
Cahir McAuley
Agri Food:
Willowbrook Foods
Corndale Farm
Mash Direct
Artisan Producer:
Ballylisk of Armagh Artisan Cheese
Broughgammon Farm
Glastry Farm Ice Cream Ltd
Tom & Ollie
Commitment to Training:
Moy Park Ltd
Rural Support
Farm Safety Foundation
PM Training Solutions
Farm Safety Partnership’s Innovation Award:
JEPS Farmsafe
Falkiner Small
Machine Eye
Woman of Excellence in Agriculture:
Anne Morrison MBE
Jackie Fitzpatrick – Castlewellan Show
Eileen Hall – Cavanagh Free Range Eggs
Rhonda Geary
Young Farmer/Student:
Andrew Patton
Andrew Hamill
Anna Millar
Joe Casey
Jonathan Ewing
Laura Kennedy
Best Promotional Campaign or Event:
Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend
Balmoral Show
The Q8 Oils Spring Farm Machinery Shows
ABP Angus Youth Challenge
Holstein NI Charity Open Day
Unsung Hero:
Keith Morrison
Brian Hunter
Eimear McGovern