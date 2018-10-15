Tickets selling fast for Farming Life awards 2018 - full list of finalists

Tickets are selling fast for the Farming Life awards 2018.

The event takes place this Thursday night at the La Mon Hotel where a range of awards will be handed out to the best in the industry.

There is still time to secure your ticket to the farming ‘oscars’ by contacting Julie Forde or Karen Fitzmaurice on 028 38393939.

A full list of the award winners will be revealed in Friday morning’s News Letter or if you can’t wait, you can log onto the Farming Life website and view the videos of the various winners on Thursday night. There will also be coverage on our facebook and twitter pages.

The finalists are as follows:

Dairy:

Dean Wright

Trevor Wilson

Glastry Farm

Beef:

J.M.Morrison & Son

Geoffrey Rodgers

William McElroy

Philip Truesdale

Sheep:

Patrick Donnelly

Clive Richardson

Pig:

Derek Warke – Glenroe Farms

James Millar

Poultry:

Gareth Murray

Kevin & Collette Scullion

David Millar

John & Eileen Hall

Niall Delargy

Arable/Horticulture:

Richard Orr

Richard Kane

Wildlife Friendly:

Cecil Nelson

David Arrell

John Bonnar

Vet:

Craemill Veterinary Clinic

Cahir McAuley

Agri Food:

Willowbrook Foods

Corndale Farm

Mash Direct

Artisan Producer:

Ballylisk of Armagh Artisan Cheese

Broughgammon Farm

Glastry Farm Ice Cream Ltd

Tom & Ollie

Commitment to Training:

Moy Park Ltd

Rural Support

Farm Safety Foundation

PM Training Solutions

Farm Safety Partnership’s Innovation Award:

JEPS Farmsafe

Falkiner Small

Machine Eye

Woman of Excellence in Agriculture:

Anne Morrison MBE

Jackie Fitzpatrick – Castlewellan Show

Eileen Hall – Cavanagh Free Range Eggs

Rhonda Geary

Young Farmer/Student:

Andrew Patton

Andrew Hamill

Anna Millar

Joe Casey

Jonathan Ewing

Laura Kennedy

Best Promotional Campaign or Event:

Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend

Balmoral Show

The Q8 Oils Spring Farm Machinery Shows

ABP Angus Youth Challenge

Holstein NI Charity Open Day

Unsung Hero:

Keith Morrison

Brian Hunter

Eimear McGovern