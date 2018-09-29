Time running out on consultation process

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has reminded stakeholders yet to contribute their views on the Future Agricultural Policy Framework’ document that the closing date is October 10.

The Department has been seeking the views of stakeholders on its ‘Future Agricultural Policy Framework’ document since August 1. This is an important engagement exercise as it will help to shape the debate on future agricultural support arrangements for Northern Ireland as we prepare to leave the EU.

DAERA is extremely grateful for the comments it has received already, and would encourage those who have not yet responded to take the opportunity to do so. Final decisions on a future agricultural policy will be taken by Ministers only.

The documents can be accessed at http://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/consultations/northern-ireland-future-agricultural-policy-framework.

Written responses can be sent to Brexit Division, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Room 424, Dundonald House, Upper Newtownards Road, Ballymiscaw, Belfast, BT4 3SB.

Alternatively, by email to: NIFutureAgriPolicy@daera-ni.gov.uk The closing date for receipt of responses is 10 October 2018.