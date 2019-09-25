Time to book tickets for ‘Shift happens’

With just a few weeks to go until the Northern Ireland leg of ‘Shift Happens! – An Audience with The Resilient Farmer’ tour kicks off, Rural Support is urging farmers and members of the farm family to attend one of the tour dates.

Doug Avery, AKA ‘The Resilient Farmer’ is a New Zealand farmer, who has received critical acclaim around the world for his unique approach to farming, the environment and mental health.

After years of spiralling debts, drought and depression, he has turned his 5,900 acre farm into one of New Zealand’s most successful farming enterprises, winning several awards on the way. Doug documented his experiences in a book, also titled “The Resilient Farmer”, which has sold over 18,000 copies worldwide.

Doug commented: “I will be sharing details of my experience and the journey to where I am now with the hope of inspiring members of the farming community to look at their own approach and to challenge and teach processes of building a more resilient mind. To embrace shift and view change as an opportunity, to see that it is our valleys that create our next journey to a peak and learn the tricks of managing the depths of our valleys.”

Jude McCann, Rural Support Chief Executive, said: “The timing of this tour could not be more apt. Farmers continue to face challenges in relation to finances and debt, poor market prices, rising costs, increasing workloads and the uncertainty of Brexit. No doubt these challenges have a toll on the mental and physical wellbeing of our farmers and farm families and indeed impact upon family relationships. I would encourage all farmers and their families to book their tickets for one of the upcoming talks, to ensure that you don’t miss out on hearing Doug’s story.’

Tickets for the tour will cost £10 per person and will include a light supper for all attendees. Further information about the tour, including venues and to book tickets, can be found at www.resilientfarmertour.co.uk.

The tour, titled “Shift Happens! An Audience with the Resilient Farmer”, has been organised by Rural Support and The Farming Community Network (FCN). It will be held at 12 locations across Northern Ireland, England and Wales from 30th September - 18th October.

Dates and venues for the Northern Ireland segment of the tour are as follows:

Monday 7th October, Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown

Tuesday 8th October, Mourne Country Hotel, Newry

Wednesday 9th October, Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen

Thursday 10th October, Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena

All events start with a light supper, served at 7pm.

The series of talks is organised by Rural Support and the Farming Community Network, aimed at farmers and farm families. The aim is the inspire members of the farming community who want to change their approach to their business and personal life.

FCN chief executive Charles Smith said: “We are delighted that Doug has agreed to return to our shores and impart his wisdom on those who are concerned about what the future might hold for their farming business and how it might have an impact on their wellbeing.”