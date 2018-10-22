Time to find out if you have the Golden Fleece?

Producers registered with Ulster Wool have only a few weeks left to enter into this year’s Golden Fleece Competition, designed to showcase the exceptional quality of Ulster produced wool.

In association with JG Animal Health, producers registered with Ulster Wool can still enter the competition via the Muckamore Depot.

The competition aims to showcase the exceptional quality of Ulster wool, highlighting the importance of fleece presentation in maximising the value of wool.

Judging will take place across three stages, with finalists invited to a presentation ceremony in Bradford in December, all receiving a £125 product voucher from JG Animal Health.

The 2018 National Golden Fleece Champion will receive a competition salver and £1000 prize money. Reserve Champion will receive £500.

Last year’s National Champion across all of the UK was our very own Sam McConnell from Ballymartin, Newry with his prize winning Mourne Blackface fleece.

The Depot entry has two categories. Producers can enter a maximum of two fleeces into ‘Traditional carpet type’ and ‘Speciality/knitwear type’.

Producers must ensure the fleece(s) being entered are packaged separately to the remainder of their wool clip and received at Muckamore grading depot by Friday 26th October 2018.

To book your delivery, or for more information about registering as an Ulster Wool producer, call 02894 462131.

Ulster Wool will also be attending an Open Day at Taggart Jacks, Ardstraw, on Thursday, October 25, from 10am till late.