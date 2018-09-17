Time to get your wool to the depot

The Ulster Wool Depot is still in full swing grading tonnes of wool daily from farmers across Northern Ireland.

As the winter months approach, Depot Managers Stephen Preston and Jayne Harkness-Bones are encouraging farmers to get their wool in as soon as possible to help maximise grade quality thus maximise return to the farmer.

“We appreciate that everyone has been extra-ordinarily busy this summer, and following a tough winter, it’s been a hectic time for everyone. Now that the sheep sales are starting to come to an end, we are still exceptionally busy with famers bringing in their wool, and still welcome anyone who still hasn’t had a chance to get theirs delivered yet,” said Jayne Harkness-Bones.

The sooner farmers can get their wool in the better - this reduces the risk of any damage and will maximise returns. With auctions going strong this season, Ulster Wool continues to sell wool on behalf of farmers generating a higher price than the competitors.

To book your wool in or for more information on how to become a registered producer, call the depot on 028 94 462 131