Tippetts to judge Beltex classes at Balmoral

Renowned Beltex breeder, Paul Tippetts from Shropshire, is to judge the Beltex classes at this year’s Balmoral Show.

Paul and his wife Christine are well established breeders in both the sheep and cattle world running two flocks, Hackney and Wilodge. The Hackney flock was established 18 years ago while the Wilodge flock was formed three year ago.

Well known exhibitors, Paul and Christine certainly know what is required to take the top spot on the Rostrum having enjoyed considerable success on the show circuit throughout 2018.

This included lifting the Supreme Champion title at the English National Show at the Royal Three Counties, Female Champion at the Royal Welsh and Supreme Champion at the Royal Bath and West Show. The winning streak culminated in the husband and wife team lifting the Interbreed Championship at the Great Yorkshire Show with their Shearling gimmer, Hackney Cancan ET.

“The bar has been set very high with the appointment of Paul Tippetts as judge at this year’s Balmoral Show but we are all looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead,” explained Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Secretary, Kenny Preston. “With more than 50 sheep featuring in the various Beltex classes it will be very competitive.

“The membership is looking forward to an enjoyable show and of course we are hoping that the weather will be kind.”

Judging in the Beltex classes gets underway at 9am on Wednesday, May 15.