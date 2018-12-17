Top 2018 Limousin Pedigree Herds

The objective of the NI Limousin Cattle Club’s Pedigree Herd Competition is to find, in the opinion of the recognised judge, the best pedigree Limousin herds owned and managed by club members.

This year David Crosier from the Sedgemoor herd in Bridgewater, Somerset was invited to judge the competition and David spent five days in August travelling around Northern Ireland, visiting herds of all sizes and enjoying the hospitality we are famous for.

The results of this year’s competition were announced at the Club’s annual prize giving and dinner dance last month and shields and plaques were presented to the worthy winners of the 14 various categories by the judge and sponsor Richard Primrose, from Bank of Ireland.

Results were as follows:

EX SMALL HERD:

1st John McKeen (Movenis Herd)

2nd Colm O’Hare (Fortfield Herd)

3rd Philip Broome (Edenrock Herd)

SMALL HERD

1st J D & P Rainey (Claragh Herd)

2nd Oliver McDonald (Doogary Herd)

3rd Brian Hall (Ballyhone Herd)

MEDIUM HERD

1st Henry Savage & Sons (Trueman Herd)

2nd Sean & Shane McGeehan (Slieve Herd)

3rd Michael & Kile Diamond (Pointhouse Herd)

LARGE HERD

1st Jim Quail (Lynderg Herd)

2nd George McCague (Bridgeview Herd)

3rd Mick & John McPolin (Newhillfarm Herd)

BEST GROUP OF CALVES BORN IN 2018

1st Henry Savage & Sons (Trueman Herd)

2nd Sean & Shane McGeehan (Slieve Herd)

3rd George McCague (Bridgeview Herd)

BEST GROUP OF CALVES BORN IN 2018 BY A STOCK BULL

1st George McCague, Bridgeview Herd, (Donnelly Hernando)

2nd Jim Quail, Lynderg Herd, (Lynderg Hero)

3rd S McGookin & Sons, Ballycairn Herd, (Lynderg Jefferson)

BEST COW FAMILY

1st Trueman Euphonium, Henry Savage & Sons, Trueman Herd

2nd Carhill Floosie, Michael & Kile Diamond, Pointhouse Herd

3rd Haltcliffe Avon, J D & P Rainey, Claragh Herd

BEST YOUNG BULL BORN IN 2017

1st Slieve Navaro, Sean & Shane McGeehan

2nd Pointhouse Ninetynine, Michael & Kile Diamond

3rd Trueman Nijinsky, Henry Savage & Sons

BEST YOUNG BULL BORN IN 2018

1st Trueman Oasis, Henry Savage & Sons

2nd Bridgeview Ozzy, George McCague

3rd Crushybracken Orca, William Donaghy

BEST HOMEBRED HEIFER UNDER 2 YEARS BY 31 AUGUST 2018

1st Trueman Marianne, Henry Savage & Sons

2nd Pointhouse Nj, Michael & Kile Diamond

3rd Edenrock Nikki, Philip Broome

BEST HOMEBRED HEIFER UNDER 1 YEAR BY 31 AUG 2018

1st Lynderg Naomi, Jim Quail

2nd Ballyrickard Nellie, Ian Davidson

3rd Archies Nala, McKenna Bros

BEST STOCK BULL

1st Telfers Monster, Trueman Herd, Henry Savage & Sons

2nd Lynderg Hero, Lynderg Herd, Jim Quail

3rd Donnelly Hernando, Bridgeview Herd, George McCague

BEST NEWCOMER

1st Mick & John McPolin, Newhillfarm Herd

2nd Philip Broome, Edenrock Herd

3rd William Donaghy, Crushybracken Herd