Top breeding at Cock Crow Lofts

While out and about recently I paid a visit to what is without doubt one of the top racing/breeding lofts in Ireland. A loft full of present day winning bloodlines at Cock Crow Breeding Lofts, Dromore, which are managed by Mr Wayne Doonan.

The lofts and surroundings are immaculate and a pleasure to view. All breeding lofts are fronted with aviaries. All birds are in tip top health and avail of all weather conditions. The very best top winning present day winning bloodlines are at stock at Cock Crow including direct children at stock of the following families: Heremans- Ceusters, Euro, De Jan, New Olympiade, Jackpot, Olympic Niels, Di Caprio, Wild Wind, Donkere Leo. The latest introduced a direct son of Blauwe Leo. Dirk Van den Bulck - Kittel, Sagan, Olympic Pair, Goede Rode, Brother Goede Rode, Greipel, Vale As. Stefaan Lambrechts - Brother Stefaan, Veel Noyan, Sister to Super 188, Goe Vale, Vale Jackpot

It is no surprise that there are winners galore reported to the lofts every season from stock supplied by Cock Crow Lofts.

Some of the fanciers include: David Booth Foyle NIPA - 1st Section 1213b 1st Open 22,877b - 2nd Section 1213b 2nd Open 22,877b 3rd Section 1100b 3rd Open 19,635b; Jeff Greenaway Dromore NIPA - 1st Section 359b 2nd Open NIPA Rosscarberry Y/B National 3023b - 4th Section 359b 13th National Rosscarberry Y/B National 3023b - 7th Section 1686b 13th Open 11,014b; Jason Whitten & Son Edgarstown NIPA: 1st Club, 1st Section 5734b 25th Open 25,206b; A Kelly Omagh H.P.S NIPA: (5x1st Clubs) - 1st Section 324b 150th Open 5544b - 2nd Section 211b 24th Open 2241b - 7th Section 1100b 14th Open 19,635b - 11th Section 1213b 66th Open 22,877b - NIPA Section H Bird of the Year 2017 NIPA; Cromie & Magee & Son Ballynahinch H.P.S E.D.C: (4x1st Clubs) - 1st West Section 1150b - 3rd West Section 1100b 3rd Open 3500b - 8th West Section 1150b 24th Open 3000b; Tom Redmond Dublin ISRF: (7x1st Clubs) - 1st Section 9th Fed 10269b - 2nd Section 16th Fed 5719b 3rd Section 26th Fed 2600b - 4th Section 13th Fed 10062b - 4th Section 6th Fed 6000b - 5th Section 45th Fed 12621b; James Kelly Dublin ISRF: 2nd Section 9th Fed 9246b - 4th Section 4th Fed 6081b; Martin McKenna Dublin ISRF: 1st Section 11th Fed 9246b; Carl Courtney Dublin ISRF: (2x1st Club) - 1st Section 3rd Fed 10062b - 7th Section 26th Fed 4664b 10th Section 29th Fed 9655b - 18th Section 50th Fed 9655b; Paddy Brophy Dublin ISRF: 4th, 5th, 12th, 14th, 20th, 22nd Section - 5th, 6th, 32nd, 35th, 60th, 63rd Open 3150b.

Other notable names to mention are: Mr & Mrs Davy Suitters, Doagh H.P.S; David Brennan, Belfast; A & N Lewis, Doagh H.P.S; Alfie Parker & Son, England; Ronnie Johnston, Belfast; Bob Trowsdale, England; Robert Scott, Doagh H.P.S; Gary Little, E.D.C; G & R Lawrie, Ballyclare H.P.S and Ed Gormley, Wexford.

If you are looking to take the first steps on the ladder to success get in touch with Cock Crown. You won’t be disappointed.

Many thanks to Wayne for the visit and letting me view your stars of the future.

Results: The Pigeon Craic Result Site - www.pigeoncraic.com/results - will be up and running for the new season ahead with a few changes - hopefully for the better and pleasing all that use it. If you have not already joined please do so. Only club admins can post results. Pictures can be sent by email.

