Top cereal growers of 2019

The Ulster Farmers’ Unions along with the sponsors of the UFU cereals competition, held their annual awards ceremony in the Hilton Hotel, Templepatrick this week.
The event paid recognition to the first-class growers situated here in Northern Ireland.
Winners of the winter wheat, winter barley, spring barley and oats categories joined UFU deputy president, David Brown, the UFU seeds and cereals committee, and representatives from the competition sponsors BASF, Bayer CropScience, Clarendon Agri-care, Fane Valley, Origin NI and Syngenta, to celebrate the competition’s success.
“The UFU cereals competition is always a highlight in the annual agricultural calendar, giving us the perfect opportunity to recognise and celebrate the first-class growers we have right here in Northern Ireland,” said UFU president David Brown.
He added that the UFU are very proud to host competitions such as this for its members and would like to congratulate all the winners for their hard work and effort.
“We would also like to thank the competition sponsors BASF, Bayer CropScience, Clarendon Agri-care, Fane Valley, Origin NI and Syngenta who not only supports and promotes the UFU’s cereals competition, but also gives up their time to travel around the province to assist in judging the competition.
“The UFU would also like to acknowledge the dedication and hard work that the UFU seeds and cereals committee put into organising the competition, and also thank the UFU group managers for their continued support in encouraging Union members to participate in the competitions,” said Mr Brown.
The 2019 winners and runners-up in the UFU cereal competitions were:
Spring barley
Sponsors- Fane Valley and Bayer CropScience
Winner- Hessin Brothers
2nd place- Leslie and Irene Dunn
3rd place- David and Ian Gault
Winter barley
Sponsor - Clarendon Agri-care and Bayer CropScience
Winner- Raymond, David and William Wilson
2nd place- Bill Harpur
3rd place- Allan Chambers and Neill Patterson
Winter wheat
Sponsor- Syngenta
Winner- Simon Best
2nd place- Hugh and Lowry McCollum
3rd place- David and Alan Wallace
Oats
Sponsor- Origin NI and BASF
Winner- Mark and Paul Russell
Joint second place- Tim McClelland
Joint second place- Kyle McCrea