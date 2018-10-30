Top entry of Charolais suckled calves proves popular at Markethill

The annual sale of Charolais suckled calves at Markethill on Thursday, October 11, was a resounding success with an entry of 470 calves.

The quality of stock on offer was perhaps the best seen in any suckled calf sale in Northern Ireland this year. Trade for all calves was exceptionally strong.

MALE WEANLINGS

260 male calves sold in an exceptionally strong trade. Good quality light males sold to £366 per 100 kilos for a 216k Char at £790 from K McCall, Armagh. The same owner received £359 per 100 kilos for 256k Char at £920. Several of this producer’s consignment sold from £300 to £350 per 100 kilos. Middleweight males sold to a top of £325 per 100 kilos for 320k Char at £1040 from J Rice, Richhill. The same owner received £323 per 100 kilos for 310k Char at £1000 with several more in this category selling from £260 to £311 per 100 kilos. Stronger males sold to a top of £313 per 100 kilos for the show champion at 402k Char at £1260 from J Rice, Richhill. The same owner received £287 per 100 kilos for 418k Char at £1200 and a top price of £1320 for a 482k Char £274 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Show champion and first place male weanling Richhill farmer 402k £1260 £313.00; second place male weanling Richhill farmer 418k £1200 £287.00; Richhill farmer 482k £1320 £274.00; Richhill farmer 428k £1100 £257.00; Richhill farmer 430k £1090 £253.00; Armagh farmer 464k £1140 £246.00; Armagh farmer 414k £1000 £242.00; Richhill farmer 488k £1170 £240.00.

Middleweight male

weanlings

Richhill farmer 320k £1040 £325.00; Richhill farmer 310k £1000 £323.00; Armagh farmer 318k £990 £311.00; Richhill farmer 318k £980 £308.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 318k £970 £305.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 356k £1070 £311.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 316k £940 £298.00; Armagh farmer 366k ££1080 £295.00.

Light male weanlings

Armagh farmer 216k £790 £266.00; Armagh farmer 256k £920 £359.00; Armagh farmer 246k £870 £254.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 252k £890 £353.00; Armagh farmer 266k £900 £338.00; Armagh farmer 290k £980 £338.00; Armagh farmer 256k £860 £336.00; Armagh farmer 236k £790 £335.00.

HEIFER WEANLINGS

210 heifer calves sold in a very strong demand with light heifers selling to a top of £354 per 100 kilos for a 274k Char at £970 from J Rice, Richhill followed by £333 per 100 kilos for a 260k heifer at £265 per 100 kilos from T Freeburn, Waringstown. Middleweight heifers sold to a top of £343 per 100 kilos paid for a 350k Char at £1200 which was paid for 1st placed and reserve champion from A O’Rourke, Newtownhamilton. Several middleweight heifers sold from £260 to £294 per 100 kilos.

Strong heifer weanlings

Richhill farmer 412k £1105 £268.00; Ballynahinch farmer 402k £1000 £249.00; Richhill farmer 406k £955 £235.00; Richhill farmer 426k £975 £229.00; Tandragee farmer 432k £980 £227.00; Lurgan farmer 432k £900 £208.00.

Middleweight heifer

weanlings

1st place heifer and Reserve Champion Newtownhamilton farmer 350k £1200 £343.00; Waringstown farmer 326k £960 £294.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 318k £910 £286.00; Cullyhanna farmer 308k £880 £286.00; Richhill farmer 302k £825 £273.00; Armagh farmer 364k £975 £268.00; Armagh farmer 342k £915 £268.00; 2nd place heifer Armagh farmer 398k £1035 £260.00.

Light heifer weanlings

Richhill farmer 274k £970 £254.00; Waringstown farmer 260k £865 £333.00; Armagh farmer 264k £830 £314.00; Richhill farmer 268k 840 £313.00; Armagh farmer 246k £755 £307.00; Armagh farmer 252k £765 £304.00; Armagh farmer 268k £810 £302.00; Armagh farmer 262k £790 £302.00;

The entry of 470 calves had a virtually 100 per cent clearance. The show was kindly judged by Nigel Matchett, Portadown, and the sponsors of the event were Nicholas Johnston of Johnston Agric, Clogher Co. Tyrone.