Top genetics on offer at Borderway mart

Borderway, Carlisle will be the place to be for all milk producers and pedigree dairy breeders on the Wednesday, 21st August when over 200 Holstein, Ayrshire, Jersey and Brown Swiss cattle go on offer.

This special event has attracted the very best cattle from across the UK and gives buyers exceptional choice. Selling are young cows and heifers with deep pedigrees giving oceans of milk and an array of unique pedigree youngstock from the very top echelons of dairy genetics.

Three generations from Gwynnog Ayrshires Geraint, Gethin and Rhys Thomas

The Gwynnog Pedigree Ayrshire herd was established in 2001 when Geraint Thomas started investing in some of the Ayrshire breed’s leading bloodlines as his foundation stock. His ambition was to form a topflight Ayrshire herd and he has done this and more by winning National Shows, Herd Competitions, developed prolific brood cows and now has bulls into AI.

Deciding to sell virtually all the Ayrshire young stock (Geraint is keeping three heifers, two showmanship calves for the kids and a heifer from the Punch family) has been a difficult decision for the Thomas family. Geraint explained that “…plans are now in place to upgrade our farm buildings at Tyreglwys Farm with a new cubicle shed and silos planned and this sale is to help finance our building project and to reduce numbers to have enough space for the milking herd during the winter.”

Opportunities for Ayrshire breeders to advance their own breeding programmes and herds are plentiful in this special catalogue. Heifers from the Margot, Linnet, Punch, Tara, Sandy Rose, Sailor Girl, Jean and Wren cow families all sell. Production has always been a focus and this young herd is currently averaging 7200kgs 4.34% butterfat and 3.36% protein. In 2015 the Gwynnog herd won the South Wales Ayrshire Herd Competition and National Champions have been numerous for the Gwynnog herd.

A grand daughter sells from one of Northern Ireland’s most famous Ayrshire cows, Sandyford Honest Blizzard owned by the Hunter family from Crumlin. Blizzard won Northern Ireland’s most coveted title in 2017 when she won the McLarnon’s Dairy Cow of the Year title. Her Boldview Obliques Far grand daughter is just one of the exclusive animals’ that sell in the Gwynnog youngstock dispersal.

Pedigree Auctioneer Glyn Lucas in action

Glyn Lucas, Senior Pedigree Auctioneer from Harrison & Hetherington is delighted to have such a high calibre group of Ayrshire youngstock to sell. He added: “All of the important names in the Ayrshire breed appear in the Gwynnog catalogue. The herd has been built on the best individual cows from the most prolific cow families and I’m confident that these heifers can excel in their new homes.”

Along side the 56 Ayrshire cattle there are 92 Holstein, 44 Jersey and five Brown Swiss selling in this sensational summer pedigree sale. The Nethervalley Jersey herd are selling all of their 2018 born heifers from their prize-winning cows including a Tequila daughter of the current Royal Highland and UK Dairy Expo Champion, Clifton Vanahlem Clover.

The Lillyhall herd are selling a very attractive group of heifer calves including a grand daughter of another famous cow from Northern Ireland, Ortongrange Snowman Alysia who won Grand Champion at Balmoral Show in 2017 for Steven Robinson.

Snickerdoodle is probably the most famous cow in the world and her great grand daughter sired by Famous sells. This is one of the best Brown Swiss heifers to sell in the UK for some time.

Kicking off the event will be an Elite Embryo Auction with fashionable pedigrees from across the world including embryos from Luck-E Mcgucci Afro Red EX92 3yr, Our-Favorite Awestruck VG85 2yr, KHW Regiment Apple-Red EX96, Schluter Shelby Lee Red EX92, Killane Outside Roberta 4 EX95, Duncan Belle EX92, Decrausaz Iron Okalibra EX97 and RF Goldwyn Hailey EX97 selling.

With such a fantastic choice of outstanding pedigree dairy cattle auctioneer Glyn Lucas is looking forward to the event. “We have been planning this sale now for some time and we really feel that there is something to attract every buyer. The milking animals selling are giving massive amounts of milk and the youngstock represent amazing opportunities to invest in the very best genetics.” All the animals selling are eligible for export and will return to the consignor’s farm prior to export. Catalogues for the sale can be ordered from Harrison & Hetherington Pedigree Office 01228 406230 or viewed online at www.harrisonandhetherington.co.uk