Top Herefords head to Castlewellan Show

The National Show of the Northern Ireland Hereford breeders association for 2019 has been designated for Castlewellan Show.

This is a major event for the breed and with well over 40 cattle already entered this promises to be an impressive display and will no doubt present some difficult decisions for judge, Des Kelly of the Mullin Hereford herd at Ballygawley.

Saturday, 13th July is the date for this popular event and the picturesque setting in Castlewellan forest park always ensures a good attendance.

The growing popularity of the Hereford breed has attracted many new breeders in recent year and this has added a competitive edge to the showring as the recent entrants compete with established breeders for the top honours.

Charity Raffle

The local Hereford association have nominated “Angel Wishes” as their charity for this year and are making a special effort with a raffle organised to raise funds for this very worthy cause which supports children suffering from cancer. The prize is a Hereford cross heifer and the draw will be made at the association’s barbecue and field night on Saturday 20th July. This will be hosted by association president – Stephen Baxter at his farm on the Monaghan Road on the outskirts of Armagh.

Stephen’s Umgola herd will be on display and it promises to be a great evening for Hereford enthusiasts.

Tickets are available from association secretary, Mark Moore on 07966 876575.