Top machinery takes centre stage at John McElderry Ltd

Preparations are well underway for the annual open days at John McElderry’s Market Street premises in Ballymoney on 27 and 28 February.

MASSEY FERGUSON

2017 proved to be a very busy and productive year for the company said John McElderry (MD). With the addition of sub-dealer Martin Hanna & Sons Ltd to cover MF Sales and Service in County Down, the company has seen significant growth in this area.

Long established sub dealer D&M Farm Services, Eglinton, also seen MF sales grow in their area.

2018 got off to a good start with both new and second hand sales buoyant and with the launch of the new “S” Series so it is looking like another busy year. There will be a large selection of the “S” Series range on display at the Open Days plus a selection of the MF Grassland Equipment range including the new MF fixed chamber round baler.

FENDT

Since opening the new Fendt depot in Lisburn, sales have been buoyant.

Fendt Sales Manager, Chris Glass, said that he has seen significant growth in sales in Counties Down and Armagh. The full range of Fendt product will be on display from the FD313 – through to the top of the range FD936. There will also be a selection of Fendt Grass Equipment.

LEMKEN

On display will be the full range of Lemken Tillage and Crop Established Equipment. Kevin Gribben, MF Sales Manager, explained that Lemken sales have grown in the last five years and with a top end product to sell, excellent warranty and back up service from both the dealer and the manufacture, he would expect to see this continue.

There will also be a products on display from Vicon, Kane, McCauley and NC.

With representatives in attendance from all the major franchises everyone at John McElderrys looks forward to welcoming visitors tothe open days.

In attendance this year will also be the Farm Families Health Check mobile unit which can be availed of during the open days.

With many offers in the parts department and service promotions available the open days are sure to prove popular with young and old.

Light refreshments will be served.