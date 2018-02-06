Top NI Herefords offered

Catalogues are now available for the Hereford elite breeders sale on 13th February and potential purchasers are assured of a high quality offering with something to suit everyone.

As well as a good selection of strong functional sires ideal for crossing on commercial beef and dairy herds this event features some of the stars of the summer show season which will appeal to the most selective pedigree breeder.

Leading the line-up in pole position, Mullaghpoll Elite exhibited by Ciaran Kerr has been one of the most successful show animals in the Hereford breed for many years. Elite was recently awarded the Hereford bull of the Year award for the second successive year following a number of breed and interbreed successes, culminating in the Beef Interbreed Championship at the Clogher Valley show. He has been used successfully in the Kinnego herd and leaves some impressive progeny behind him.

Another highlight will be the offering of the Horned Bull of the Year, a strong yearling from the Annaghbeg herd of Mark and Laurence Moore.

Many of the exhibits are backed by impressive performance figures with a number eligible for the Hereford Society’s Superior Carcass incentive which is worth up to £500 to the purchaser.

A spokesman for the Elite Hereford Breeders was delighted with the quality of the entry: “We have a very interesting catalogue for this event and our breeders are really responding to the increasing popularity of the Hereford sire for quality beef production.”

Catalogues are available from David Smyth on 07808 078117 and can be viewed on www.herefordcattle.org under Online Sales Catalogues.