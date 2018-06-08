Top performers wing their way home

The NIPA were in Talbenny for their first channel race of the season.

The birds were liberated on Sunday 03/06/18 at 9.00 am into a light easterly wind.

Top bird on the day winning 1st Club Portadown & Drumcree, 1st Sect E (136/2,874) and 1st Open (731/11,411) belongs to J Whitten & Son vel 1546 ypm. Congratulations Jason and Jay on your recent top loft performance.

Section C Report

Top bird in Section C winning 1st Club Doagh & Dist, 1st Sect C (149/2,234) and 8th Open is the partnership of J & R Scott. Their latest top performer was bred from a stock pair purchased from Fernlea Lofts – D & J Campbell – Eastway. Congratulations on your latest top performance.

Abbey Social: 6/112 1st 2nd 4th Fegan & McAdorey 1438, 1368, 1336, 3rd T Lyttle 1356.

Ballycarry: 1st M Delaney 1389, 2nd 3rd 4th B McCammon 1379, 1359, 1359.

Ballyclare HPS: 15/274 1st 2nd Higginson & Fasciola 1499, 1461, 3rd C Cameron 1453, 4th G & R Lawrie 1417. Latest winner is a yearling hen and she was 1st Club, 4th Sect, 30th open and this is her second win of the season having previous won from Gowran Park. Breeding: Herman Ceuster bred by Butcher Bros.

Carrick & Dist HPS: 6/100 1st 4th Mr & Mrs R Reid & Son 1422, 1351, 2nd Elliott Bros 1398, 3rd T Creighton & Son 1390.

Carrick Social: 10/149 1st 2nd 3rd D & J Armstrong & Son 1452, 1424, 1406, 4th T Peel 1382.

Doagh & Dist HPS: 12/229 1st J & R Scott 1518, 2nd A & N Lewis 1516, 3rd Mr & Mrs B McNeilly 1509, 4th B & M Gilmore 1485.

Eastway HPS: 10/165 1st R Francey 1490, 2nd 3rd J Burrows 1443, 1443, 4th D & J Campbell 1436.

Glenarm & Dist HPS: 1st 2nd O O’Neill & Son 1387, 1363, 3rd 4th A McNaughton 1341, 1336.

Horseshoe HPS: 14/213 1st 3rd R Liddle 1404, 1368, 2nd J McWhirter 1394, 4th W Ferguson 1361.

Kingsmoss: 1st PR Wilson 1419, 2nd W Gault & Son 1386, 3rd Connor Bros & Sons 1327.

Larne & Dist HPS: 19/332 1st 2nd 4th Crawford & Robinson 1477, 1466, 1423, 3rd Beggs & Hall 1446.

Ligoniel & Dist HPS: 1st 2nd McClurkin & McCoubrey 1450, 1446, 3rd D Brown 1445.

Wheatfield: 1st D M & G Ferguson 1396, 2nd J & M Begley & Son 1394, 3rd B & K Mullan & Dunlop 1373, 4th J & D Braniff 1368.

Section D Report:

Top bird in Section D winning 1st Club Dromara, 1st Sect D (77/1,349) and 48th Open NIPA is the top racing husband/wife partnership of Bobbie and Fiona Stevenson. Their latest top performer is a three year old blue hen flown on the roundabout system. Breeding: The best of their old Leo Heremans/Soontjens Family. Congratulations on your latest top performance.

Colin: 1st 2nd 3rd J Ward 1382, 1382, 1352.

Dromara: 1st Mr & Mrs Stevenson 1491, 2nd 3rd Russell Bros 1443, 1432.

Dromore HPS: 1st 3rd J Greenaway 1459, 1446, 2nd J Vage & Son 1456.

Dunedin: 1st 2nd 3rd I Hawthorne 1390, 1330, 1310.

Glenavy: 1st D Coulter 1422, 2nd 3rd I Gibb & Sons 1415, 1407.

Harmony HPS: 1st 2nd D Irvine 1426, 1388, 3rd W Catherwood & Sons 1379.

Hillsborough & Maze: 9/194 1st E Russell 1500, 2nd 4th Lyons & Kennedy 1465, 1446, 3rd Kennedy & Lyons 1447.

Kingswood 7/103 1st 2nd J Galbraith & Son 1398, 1392, 3rd WR Evans & Leahy, 4th W White & Son.

Lisburn & Dist: 16/287 1st S Briggs 1427, 2nd 3rd H Browne 1422, 1409, 4th H Mackin & Son 1398.

Section F Report:

Top bird in Section F, winning 1st Club Ards HPS & 1st Sect F (48/505) is the family partnership of T Large & Dtrs. Their latest top performer was a gift bird bred by good friend Gary Young, Dundonald. That is four firsts that Gary has bred the partnership and they send their thanks to Gary for his generosity in breeding them quality stock.

Ards HPS: 1st T Large & Dtrs 1393, 2nd 3rd McGimpsey Bros 1330, 1295.

Comber Central: 1st 2nd 3rd E Marshall 1357, 1333, 1275.

Corrigs HPS: 9/105 1st 2nd 4th G & P Brown 1284, 1272, 1260, 3rd Toner Bros 1269.

Killyleagh & Dist: 1st McCarton & Woodside 1383, 2nd J Cochrane 1369, 3rd J & R Quinn 1344.

Killyleagh Central: 1st 2nd McComb Bros 1330, 1307, 3rd J & P Rice 1287.

Section G Report:

Top bird in Section G, winning 1st Club Millvale, 1st Sect G (69/1,598) and 2nd Open NIPA was Noel Murtagh. His latest top performer was a previous winner of 2nd Club Rosscarbery. Breeding: Purchased as a squeaker from Jeff Greenaway, Dromore.

Ballyholland: 10/216 1st J Murtagh 1455, 2nd 3rd O Markey 1450, 1449, 4th M Peters 1433.

Banbridge: 1st R Carson & Son 1483, 2nd McDowell Bros & Son 1465, 3rd T Mallon & Sons 1426.

Banbridge Social: 1st McCracken Bros 1461, 2nd E McAlinden & Sons 1438, 3rd C McArdle & Son 1414.

Drumnavaddy: 14/195 1st 2nd G & S McMullan 1465, 1450, 3rd E McAlinden & Sons 1438, 4th J Brush 1432.

Millvale: 1st N Murtagh 1542, 2nd T Mooney & Son 1504, 3rd H Walsh & Son 1492.

Newry & Dist: 1st Pat McCabe 1526, 2nd JJ McCabe 1523, 3rd Mark Maguire & Son 1511, 4th P & C Shields 1487.

Newry City: 1st 2nd 3rd Donnelly Bros 1501, 1413, 1411.

NIPA 1st TALBENNY

CHAMPIONSHIP CLUB

The NIPA Three Bird Championship Club held their first race at the weekend. 51 members entered 138 birds with a total prize and pool fund of £803.80 up for grabs. Topping the Championship plus 1st Sect C were brothers Anthony & Norman Lewis – A & N Lewis – Doagh & Dist HPS. Congratulations guys on your recent top success.

1st Sect D & 8th Open is Jeff Greenaway, Dromore, 1st Sect F & 27th Open is Kevin Murray, Killyleagh & Dist HPS & 1st Sect G & 7th Open is Ronnie Williamson, Newry & Dist HPS. Congratulations to all winners.

YOUNGSTERS ON OFFER

2018 Youngster On Offer – Ready now. Top winning bloodlines - the very best of Dirk Van Den Bulck, Leo Hermans, Van Herks – winners galore in the breeding - Van Rijns, Janssens, Soontjens, Long Distance Stock Etc.

Interested? Call 07737275820.