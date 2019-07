Top price £1,065 for 822k Belgian Blue at Markethill Mart

A smaller entry of cattle at Markethill on Tuesday, July 16 sold in a steady demand.

Beef bred cull cows sold steadily from £125 to £141 per 100 kilos for 668k at £945 followed by £137 per 100 kilos for 648k Lim at £885.

Top price £1,065 for 822k Belgian Blue.

Fleshed Friesian cow sold from £95 to £108 per 100 kilos for 640k £695.

Second quality sold from £85 to £90 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £65 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Newry farmer 668k, £945, £141.00; Newry farmer 648k, £885, £137.00; Newry farmer 630k, £855, £136.00; Armagh farmer 582k, £755, £130.00; Newry farmer 822k, £1,065, £130.00; Newry farmer 604k, £775, £128.00 and Keady farmer 644k, £815, £127.00.

Friesian cull cows

Armagh farmer 644k, £695, £108.00; Armagh farmer 640k, £675, £105.00; Newry farmer 644k, £665, £103.00; Portadown farmer 692k, £705, £102.00; Armagh farmer 638k, £605, £95.00 and Newry farmer 696k, £655, £94.00.

CALVES

Good quality bull calves sold readily from £240 to £375 paid for a five week old Lim followed by £360 for seven week old Aberdeen Angus.

Good quality heifer calves sold to £370 for three week old Belgian Blue followed by £355 for a two week old Limousin.

Main demand for heifers from £180 to £280 each.

Bull calves

Limousin £375; Aberdeen Angus £360; Hereford £320; Belgian Blue £290; Hereford £285; Aberdeen Angus £265 and Lim £245.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £370; Limousin £355; Hereford £280; Hereford £250; Aberdeen Angus £240 and Aberdeen Angus £215.