Top price for Silverwood Noah

The Blonde Society’s Autumn Show and Sale held at Carlisle on Friday, 26th October saw a top price of 4600gns for the Junior Male Champion and Overall Reserve Silverwood Noah from Norman McKnight.

This May 2017 born bull is a son of Ardmore Gargoyle and out of the homebred Silverwood Gloria. He was purchased by Messrs Sweetmore from Derbyshire.

The next lot into the ring Hallfield Nobleman from P Weightman and Sons sold for the next best price of 3600gns. Sired by Aaron Jaigo and out of Hallfield Izzy this bull had been fourth in his class at the pre-sale show and went on to be purchased by Messrs Scrymgeour from Kirriemuir.

The Reserve Senior Male Champion Ramrig Nimbus from G & A Hamilton sold for 2600gns. This bull is no stranger to the show ring having won Overall Male Champion at Border Union show this year. Sired by Ramrig Jumping Jack and out of Ramrig Halo he was purchased by Messrs Henderson from Annan.

Two females sold for the joint top price of 2000gns. The first was the heifer Everingham Nora from NT & JH Barrett, a daughter of Everingham Incredibull out of Brianne Gloria. This heifer was purchased by Messrs Horn from Richmond.

Also at 2000gns was M Savage’s Female Champion Gledney Leigh sired by Drumraymond Grafter and out of Silverwood Flora. She was purchased by the judge Mr Mycock from Derbyshire.

Averages – 3 bulls £3780.00; 6 Females £1627.50