Top price heifer sells for £1,345 at Markethill Mart

Cattle trade remained steady at Markethill on Saturday, July 6.

HEIFERS: The 100 store heifers sold readily with good quality forward heifers from £188 to £217 per 100 kilos for 530k at £1,155 for a Jonesborough farmer followed by £214 for 570k Limousin at £1,225 from a Gilford producer.

Top price heifer £1,345 for 690k, £194 from a Richhill producer.

Middleweight heifers sold from £185 to £219 for 386k at £845 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Second quality heifers sold from £170 to £10 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers: Jonesborough farmer 532k, £1,155, £217.00; Gilford farmer 572k, £1,225, £214.00; Gilford farmer 508k, £1,075, £212.00; Ardboe farmer 558k, £1,165, £209.00; Ardboe farmer 698k, £1,445, £207.00; Ardbore farmer 680k, £1,405, £207.00; Gilford farmer 594k, £1,225, £206.00; Dromore farmer 522k, £1,075, £206.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 552k, £1,115, £202.00.

Middleweight heifers: Cullyhanna farmer 386k, £845, £219.00; Bessbrook farmer 372k, £795, £214.00; Keady farmer 422k, £875, £207.00; Keady farmer 420k, £865, £206.00; Bessbrook farmer 416k, £855, £206.00; Dungannon farmer 440k, £895, £203.00; Cullyhanna farmer 436k, £875, £201.00 and Portadown farmer 482k, £945, £196.00.

BULLOCKS: The 110 bullocks sold readily with good quality middleweights from £190 to £219 for 420k Char at £925 from a Loughgilly farmer.

A good entry of forward bullocks sold steadily with good quality lots from £185 to £208 per 100 kilos with a top of £216 for 610k Belgian Blue at £1,315 from a Ballynahinch farmer.

Top price bullock £1,425 for 720k £196 from a Bessbrook producer.

Heavy bullocks: Rathfriland farmer 610k, £1,315, £216.00; Killylea farmer 502k, £1,045, £208.00; Newry farmer 604k, £1,245, £206.00; Belleek farmer 670k, £1,365, £204.00; Mountnorris farmer 608k, £1,235, £203.00; Mountnorris farmer 600k, £1,205, £201.00 and Newry farmer 612k, £1,225, £200.00.

WEANLINGS: The 100 weanlings sold another very strong trade.

Good quality heifers sold from £200 to £241 per 100 kilos for 346k Limousin at £835 followed by £233 per 100 kilos for 360k Limousin at £840.

Weanlings: Keady farmer 346k, £835, £241.00; Keady farmer 360k, £840, £233.00; Newry farmer 344k, £780, £227.00; Newry farmer 334k, £755, £226.00; Dungannon farmer 384k, £865, £225.00; Dungannon farmer 392k, £860, £219.00; Moy farmer 316k, £680, £215.00; Craigavon farmer 352k, £750, £213.00 and Keady farmer 302k, £640, £212.00.

Suckler outfits £1,270, £1,140, and £1,120.