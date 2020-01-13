Top price heifer sells for £1465 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 610 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, January 11 maintained a very strong trade in all rings.

HEIFERS

The 220 heifers sold in a steady demand with good quality heavy heifers from £190 to £211 per 100 kilos for 580k at £1225 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £209 per 100 kilos for 590k Belgian Blue at £1235 from a Crossmaglen farmer.

Top price heifer £1465 for 720k Charolais £203 from a Newtownhamilton producer. Top quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £200 to £224 per 100 kilos for 420k at £945 for a Gilford farmer followed by £223 per 100 kilos for a 468k Limousin at £1045 from a Milford producer.

Second quality heifers sold readily from £170 to £180 per 100 kilos and the entire entry of 202 heifers averaged £1024 per head.

Heavy heifers

Tandragee farmer 580k £1225 £211.00; Crossmaglen farmer 592k £1235 £209.00; Fermanagh farmer 518k £1075 £208.00; Loughgall farmer 584k £1205 £206.00; Tandragee farmer 602k £1235 £205.00; Armagh farmer 660k £1345 £204.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 636k £1295 £204.00; Armagh farmer 720k £1465 £203.00 and Crossmaglen farmer 588k £1195 £203.00.

Middleweight heifers

Gilford farmer 422k £945 £224.00; Milford farmer 468k £1045 £223.00; Dungannon farmer 384k £845 £220.00; Milford farmer 388k £845 £218.00; Fermanagh farmer 450k £985 £219.00; Fermanagh farmer 410k £895 £218.00; Fermanagh farmer 404k £875 £217.00; Fermanagh farmer 386k £835 £216.00 and Dungannon farmer 418k £885 £212.00.

BULLOCKS

The 220 store bullocks sold in a steady demand with good quality forward bullocks from £190 to £216 per 100 kilos for 502k Limousin at £1085 from a Crossmaglen farmer and for a 630k Limousin at £1365 from a Tynan producer.

Forward bullocks

Crossmaglen farmer 502k £1085 £216.00; Tynan farmer 632k £1365 £216.00; Crossmaglen farmer 506k £1085 £214.00; Tynan farmer 582k £1245 £213.00; Benburb farmer 502k £1065 £212.00; Crossmaglen farmer 518k £1095 £211.00; Benburb farmer 516k £1075 £208.00; Richhill farmer 504k £1045 £207.0 and Richhill farmer 508k £1045 £205.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Richhill farmer 466k £1025 £220.00; Portadown farmer 408k £885 £217.00; Bessbrook farmer 400k £865 £216.00; Richhill farmer 494k £1055 £214.00; Crossmaglen farmer 464k £985 £212.00; Portadown farmer 474k £1005 £212.00; Bessbrook farmer 484k £1025 £212.00 and Richhill farmer 466k £985 £211.00.

WEANLINGS

The 160 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong trade with a very large attendance of buyers at the ringside.

Good quality light male weanlings sold from £240 to £289 per 100 kilos for 296k Limousin at £855 for a Portadown farmer followed by £280 per 100 kilos for 250k Charolais at £1100 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Top price £980 for a 348k Charolais £282 for a Richhill farmer.

Stronger male weanlings sold to £232 for 406k £940 for a Tandragee producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £298 per 100 kilos for a 294k Limousin at £875 for a Keady farmer followed by £287 per 100 kilos for 242k Limousin at £695 from a Dromore producer.

Top price heifer £930 for 360k Charolais £256 from a Richhill farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Tandragee farmer 406k £940 £232.00; Tandragee farmer 430k £970 £226.00; Tandragee farmer 434k £950 £219.00; Tandragee farmer 424k £880 £208.00; Hillsborough farmer 436k £900 £206.00; Hillsborough farmer 412k £850 £206.00 and Bessbrook farmer 416k £810 £195.00.

Light male weanlings

Portadown farmer 296k £855 £289.00; Poyntzpass farmer 250k £700 £280.00; Richhill farmer 348k £980 £282.00; Dungannon farmer 306k £840 £275.00; Poyntzpass farmer 324k £845 £261.00; Dungannon farmer 336k £860 £256.00; Dromore farmer 238k £660 £277.00; Portadown farmer 272k £740 £272.00 and Dungannon farmer 290k £760 £262.00.

Heifer weanlings

Keady farmer 294k £875 £298.00; Dromore farmer 242k £695 £287.00; Portadown farmer 262k £715 £273.00; Portadown farmer 258k £695 £269.00; Dromore farmer 272k £730 £268.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 264k £700 £265.00; Dungannon farmer 266k £670 £252.00; Richhill farmer 364k £930 £256.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 346k £870 £251.00 and Keady farmer 286k £720 £252.00.

In calf sucklers sold to £1600, £1170 and outfits £1400 each.