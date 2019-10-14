Top price heifer sold £1445 for a 716k Charolais at Markethill Mart

An entry of 910 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, October 12 was the largest throughput of cattle so far this year.

HEIFERS

The 310 heifers continued to sell in a very strong demand with prices again edging upward week on week.

Good quality heavy heifers sold steadily from £185 to £214 per 100 kilos paid for a 550k Simmental at £1185 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

The same owner received £210 per 100 kilos for 522k Simmental at £1095.

Top price heifer £1445 for a 716k Charolais from a Crossmaglen farmer.

Several heavy heifers sold from £1150 to £1400 each.

Good quality middleweight heifers returned a firmer trade on the week particularly for the better quality store heifer.

Good quality middleweight from £190 to 3214 per 100 kilos for 420k Charolais at £905 from a Keady producer followed by £213 per 100 kilos for 378k Charolais at £805 from a Derrynoose producer.

Second quality heifers also met a firmer trade from £160 to £170 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 554k £1185 £214.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 522k £1095 £210.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 548k £1115 £204.00; Corssmaglen farmer 716k £1445 £202.00; Corssmaglen farmer 704k £1405 £200.00; Tandragee farmer 612k £1215 £199.00; Dungannon farmer 602k £1195 £199.00 and Crossmaglen farmer 698k £1385 £198.00.

Middleweight heifers

Keady farmer 420k £905 £214.00; Derrynoose farmer 378k £805 £213.00; Dungannon farmer 346k £735 £212.00; Tandragee farmer 462k £970 £210.00; Tandragee farmer 406k £845 £208.00; Scarva farmer 458k £945 £206.00; Scarva farmer 468k £965 £206.00; Dungannon farmer 426k £875 £205.00 and Kilmore farmer 384k £785 £204.00.

BULLOCKS

An entry of 380 store bullocks was the largest show of bullocks so far this back end trade was very firm throughout the sale with the large entry having no negative impact on prices.

Good quality heavy bullocks sold from £190 to £207 per 100 kilos for 598k Charolais £1235 from a Richhill farmer.

Top price of £1475 was paid for 724k Charolais £204 from a Keady producer.

The same owner sold several heavy bullocks from £1350 to £1415 each.

Middleweight bullocks sold in the firmest demand for some time.

Top quality middleweights sold from £200 to £228 per 100 kilos for 380k Limousin at £865 from a Portadown farmer followed by £220 per 100 kilos for 394k Charolais at £865 from a Sixmilecross farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Richhill farmer 598k £1235 £207.00; Keady farmer 724k £1475 £204.00; Keady farmer 672k £1365 £203.00; Keady farmer 660k £1335 £202.00; Armagh farmer 606k £1225 £202.00; Keady farmer 694k £1395 £201.00; Belleek farmer 502k £1005 £200.00 and Castlewellan farmer 590k £1185 £200.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Portadown farmer 380k £865 £228.00; Sixmilecross farmer 394k £865 £220.00; Collone farmer 396k £865 £219.00; Portadown farmer 386k £835 £216.00; Castlewellan farmer 396k £855 £216.00; Castlewellan farmer 440k £945 £215.00; Collone farmer 408k £875 £214.00; Gilenanne farmer 418k £885 £212.00 and Collone farmer 422k £885 £210.00.

WEANLINGS

200 weanlings sold in a steady trade.

Good quality male weanlings sold from £220 to £266 per 100 kilos for 314k Charolais at £835 from a Killeavy farmer followed by £261 per 100 kilos for 276k Limousin at £720 from a Cullyhanna producer.

Heifer weanlings sold up to £243 per 100 kilos for 268k Charolais at £650 from a Killeavy farmer.

All good quality heifers sold to 3200 to £240 per 100 kilos for 258k Charolais at £620 from a Newry producer.

Male weanlings

Killeavy farmer 314k £835 £266.00; Cullyhanna farmer 276k £720 £261.00; Dungannon farmer 282k £725 £257.00; Derrynoose farmer 270k £690 £256.00; Killeavy farmer 278k £710 £255.00; Jonesborough farmer 284k £720 £254.00; Killeavy farmer 336k £850 £253.00; Killeavy farmer 348k £830 £239.00 and Jonesborough farmer 322k £760 £236.00.

Heifer weanlings

Killeavy farmer 268k £650 £243.00; Killeavy farmer 258k £620 £240.00; Derrynoose faremr 254k £600 £236.00; Derrynoose farmer 304k £715 £235.00; Dungannon farmer 290k £670 £231.00; Derrynoose farmer 306k £700 £229.00 and Derrynoose farmer 264k £600 £227.00.