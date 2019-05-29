Top price of £1,345 paid for 900k Charolais at Markethill Mart

An entry of 105 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, May 28 continued to sell in a very strong trade.

Good quality beef bred cows sold from £140 to £168 per 100 kilos for 680k Limousin at £1,145 followed by £160 for 710k at £1,145.

Top price of £1,345 was paid for a 900k Charolais £148 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £110 to £124 for 648k at £805 followed by £121 for 720k at £875.

Second quality Friesians from £90 to £105 and the poorest types from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 680k, £1,145, £168.00; Cullyhanna farmer 714k, £1,145, £160.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 784k, £1,245, £159.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 724k, £1,135, £157.00; Armagh farmer 846k, £1,315, £155.00; Cullyhanna farmer 640k, £975, £152.00; Lisburn farmer 908k, £1,345, £148.00 and Newry farmer 726k, £1,075, £148.00.

Friesian cull cows

Armagh farmer 648k, £805, £124.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 724k, £875, £121.00; Mountnorris farmer 714k, £835, £117.00; Middletown farmer 668k, £775, £116.00; Loughgilly farmer 722k, £835, £116.00; Jerrettspass farmer 666k, £755, £113.00; Middletown farmer 732k, £825, £113.00; Killylea farmer 654k, £725, £111.00 and Killylea farmer 736k, £805, £109.00.

CALVES

The 190 lots in the calf ring sold in one of the best ever trades.

Bull calves under six weeks old sold to a top of £540 for a three week old Charolais followed by £480 for a three week old Belgian Blue.

All top quality bulls sold from £260 to £450 each.

Good quality heifer calves sold to £450 for a four week old Limousin followed by £420 for a four week old Limousin.

All top quality heifers sold from £240 to £390 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £540; Belgian Blue £480; Limousin £450; Simmental £360; Hereford £360; Fleckvieh £330; Limousin £325 and Fleckvieh £320.

Heifer calves

Limousin £450; Limousin £420; Limousin £390; Limousin £315; Limousin £310; Limousin £300; Aberdeen Angus £300; Limousin £290 and Limousin £255.