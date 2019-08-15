Top price of £1,413 paid for Charolais bullock at Saintfield Mart

Larger entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale selling to a strong demand to a packed ring of buyers.

Top price of the day, £1,413 for a Charolais bullock.

FAT CATTLE: 90 fats sold to £1,413 for a 760kg Charolais bullock, £186 per 100kg, another Charolais from the same pen sold to £203 per 100kg, 680kg, £1,380.

Cows sold to £1,251 for a 680kg Limousin cow, £184 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Kilkeel producer Charolais bullocks 760kg, £186, £1,413, 680kg, £203, £1,380, Limousin bullock 680kg, £173, £1,176, Crossgar producer Limousin cows 680kg, £184, £1,251, Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 660kg, £189, £1,247, 660kg, £178, £1,174, 650kg, £175, £1,137, 580kg, £180, £1,044, Aberdeen Angus heifers 760kg, £149, £1,132, 600kg, £174, £1,044, 550kg, £182, £1,001, Killinchy producer Charolais cows 730kg, £168, £1,226, 650kg, £165, £1,072, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus cows 610kg, £167, £1,018, 590kg, £164, £967, 630kg, £146, £919, Crossgar producer Limousin cows 630kg, £180, £1,134, 590kg, £175, £1,032 and Castlewellan producer Limousin cows 620kg, £184, £1,140, 730kg, £146, £1,065, 630kg, £167, £1,052.

BULLOCKS: Over 100 bullocks sold to £1,350 for a 700kg Charolais (193).

Leading prices: Antrim producer Charolais 700kg, £1,350, 680kg, £1,280, Belfast producer Charolais 600kg, £1,200, 550kg, £1,120, 550kg, £1,090, 550kg, £1,060, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 550kg, £1,150, 500kg, £1,070, 500kg, £1,050, 520kg, £1,040, 410kg, £925, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £1,045, 520kg, £1,000, 500kg, £960, 440kg, £930, Comber producer Limousins 590kg, £1,090, 450kg, £970, 400kg, £920, Crossgar producer Charolais 510kg, £1,050, 500kg, £1,045, 460kg, £1,040, 470kg, £1,030, 500kg, £1,030, 450kg, £1,005, 490kg, £1,005, 490kg, £1,000, 400kg, £990, 450kg, £980, 450kg, £950, 390kg, £900, Saintfield producer Herefords 600kg, £1,070, 550kg, £1,000, 510kg, £925, 500kg, £920, 490kg, £915, 470kg, £900, Dromara producer Limousins 500kg, £1,000, 490kg, £930, 440kg, £900, 400kg, £880, 400kg, £860, 390kg, £760, Comber producer Charolais 450kg, £1,020, 450kg, £995, 500kg, £995, 450kg, £945, 400kg, £940, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 370kg, £850, 430kg, £835, 400kg, £800, 390kg, £790, 390kg, £785, 370kg, £770, 320kg, £765, 320kg, £750.

HEIFERS: Almost 100 heifers sold to £1,230 for a 680kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices: Lisburn producer AAs 680kg £1230, 600kg £1115, 570kg £1100, 590kg £1100, 600kg £1080, 560kg £1040, 520kg £1020, 500kg £960, 450kg £925, 460kg £880, Ballynahinch producer Chars 550kg £1000, 500kg £980, Greyabbey producer Lims 550kg £1090, 500kg £960, 500kg £955, 490kg £940, 440kg £925, 450kg £915, 400kg £915, 400kg £850, Comber producer Lims 420kg £905, 420kg £880, 440kg £835, 360kg £825, 370kg £825, 400kg £810, 350kg £800, 340kg £770, Downpatrick producer Lim 500kg £1025, Saintfield producer Hers 540kg £1050, 500kg £980, 460kg £900, 500kg £900, Killinchy producer Lims 400kg £885, 400kg £825, 400kg £820, 360kg £785, 350kg £740, 300kg £710.

SUCKLED CALVES: 40 suckled calves sold to £940 for a 450kg Charolais bullock (210). Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 450kg, £940, 420kg, £920, 410kg, £900, 450kg, £865, 430kg, £860, 350kg, £850, 320kg, £835, 360kg, £835, Charolais heifers 400kg, £835, 300kg, £745, Belfast producer Limousin bullocks 400kg, £900, 410kg, £900, 360kg, £870 and Ballynahinch producer Charolais 400kg, £910, 400kg, £890, 400kg, £870, 360kg, £865, 370kg, £865, 310kg, £830.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to excellent demand.

More calves required to meet demands.

Top price of £415 for a Belgian Blue bull and £380 for a Limousin heifer.

Leading prices: Kircubbin producer Belgian Blue bulls £415, £380, £320, Belgian Blue heifers £370, £355, £320, Saintfield producer Limousin bull £390, Limousin heifers £380, £355, £310, Carrowdore producer Charolais heifers £285, £275, £260, £250, £235, £220 and Carryduff producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £280, £255, Aberdeen Angus heifer £230.