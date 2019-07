Top price of £1,445 paid for a 716k Charolais at Markethill Mart

An entry of 430 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, June 29 sold in a steady trade in all rings.

HEIFERS: The 130 heifers sold readily with good quality heavy heifers from £188 to £217 per 100 kilos for 640k Limousin at £1,395 from an Ardboe farmer.

The same owner received £214 per 100 kilos for 624k at £1,335.

Top price of £1,445 was paid for a 716k Charolais £202.

Good quality middleweights sold from £185 to £215 per 100 kilos for 490k Limousin at £1055 from a Portadown farmer followed by £210 per 100 kilos for 398k at £835 from an Armagh producer.

Heavy heifers: Ardboe farmer 642k, £1,395, £217.00; Ardboe farmer 624k, £1,335, £214.00; Ballynahinch farmer 608k, £1,295, £213.00; Armagh farmer 632k, £1,325, £210.00; Ballynahinch farmer 612k, £1,275, £208.00; Collone farmer 568k, £1,175, £207.00; Ardboe farmer 668k, £1,355, £203.00; Ardboe farmer 716k, £1,445, £202.00 and Armagh farmer 700k, £1,385, £198.00.

Middleweight heifers: Portadown farmer 490k, £1,055, £215.00; Armagh farmer 398k, £835, £210.00; Tynan farmer 406k, £845, £208.00; Portadown farmer 462k, £945, £205.00; Keady farmer 376k, £765, £204.00; Portadown farmer 498k, £990, £199.00; Armagh farmer 462k, £915, £198.00 and Armagh farmer 408k, £805, £197.00.

BULLOCKS: The 130 bullocks sold readily with good quality heavy bullocks from £190 to £220 per 100 kilos paid for a 526k Limousin at £1,155 from an Armagh farmer followed by £204 per 100 kilos for 658k Limousin at £1,345 from a Collone farmer.

Top price bullock £1,475 for 650k Limousin £196.

Middleweights sold from £180 to £218 per 100 kilos for 480k Belgian Blue at £1,045.

Heavy bullocks: Armagh farmer 526k, £1,155, £220.00; Armagh farmer 658k, £1,345, £204.00; Castlewellan farmer 600k, £1,225, £204.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 564k, £1,145, £203.00; Armagh farmer 574k, £1,165, £203.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 624k, £1,255, £201.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 574k, £1,135, £198.00; Armagh farmer 686k, £1,350, £197.00; Castlewellasn farmer 626k, £1,225, £196.00 and Armagh farmer 754k, £1,475, £196.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Dungannon farmer 480k, £1,045, £218.00; Armagh farmer 458k, £985, £215.00; Dungannon farmer 426k, £895, £210.00; Dungannon farmer 486k, £1,005, £207.00; Dungannon farmer 436k, £895, £205.00 and Dungannon farmer 418k, £835, £200.00.

WEANLINGS: 130 weanlings sold readily with good quality male weanlings from £200 to £250 per 100 kilos for 272k Montbeliarde at £680 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £245 per 100 kilos for 310k Limousin at £760 from a Burren producer.

Good quality heifers sold from £200 to £262 for a 230k Limousin at £608 from a Rosslea farmer.

The same owner received £248 per 100 kilos for 226k Limousin at £560.

Male weanlings

Loughgall farmer 272k, £680, £250.00; Burren farmer 310k, £760, £245.00; Lisburn farmer 332k, £780, £235.00; Burren farmer 328k, £770, £235.00; Cullyhanna farmer 300k, £705, £235.00; Burren farmer 334k, £780, £234.00; Banbridge farmer 398k, £860, £216.00 and Lisburn farmer 286k, £650, £227.00.

Heifer weanlings: Rosslea farmer 230k, £605, £263.00; Rosslea farmer 226k, £735, £248.00; Keady farmer 298k, £735, £247.00; Rosslea farmer 272k, £665, £244.00; Rosslea farmer 256k, £620, £242.00; Lisburn farmer 292k, £630, £216.00; Rosslea farmer 288k, £620, £215.00 and Lisburn farmer 294k, £620, £211.00.

Good quality suckler outfits sold to a top of £1,370 for a Simmental heifer and bull calf other outfits sold at £1,350, £1,310 and £1,260.