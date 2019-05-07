Top price of £1,515 paid for heifers at Markethill Mart

An entry of 700 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, May 4 continued to sell in a very strong demand throughout the day.

HEIFERS

210 heifers sold in the best trade so far this year.

Good quality heavy heifers sold steadily from £200 to £228 per 100 kilos for 642k Charolais at £1,465 from a Coagh farmer.

The same owner received £226 per 10 kilos for a £654k Limousin at £1,475.

Top price £1,515 for 670k £224 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers were in an exceptionally strong demand from £200 to 3250 per 100 kilos for 438k Charolais at £1,095 from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £228 per 100 kilos for 498k Limousin at £1,135 from a Belleeks producer.

Heavy heifers

Coagh farmer 642k, £1,465, £228.00; Coagh farmer 654k, £1,475, £226.00; Coagh farmer 676k, £1,515, £224.00; Coagh farmer 632k, £1,395, £221.00; Newry farmer 614k, £1,355, £221.00; Coagh farmer 668k, £1,465, £219.00; Dromara farmer 682k, £1,485, £218.00 and Keady farmer 646k, £1,395, £216.00.

Middleweight heifers

Rathfriland farmer 438k, £1,095, £250.00; Belleeks farmer 498k, £1,135, £228.00; Belleeks farmer 462k, £1,045, £226.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 418k, £935, £224.00; Rathfriland farmer 470k, £1,035, £220.00; Belleeks farmer 446k, £975, £219.00; Rathfriland farmer 446k, £965, £216.00; Belleeks farmer 480k, £1,035, £216.00; Belleeks farmer 486k, £1,045, £215.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 500k, £1,075, £215.00.

BULLOCKS

170 bullocks sold in a steady trade.

Good quality forward bullocks sold readily from £190 to £230 per 100 kilos for a 558k Charolais at £1,285 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £226 per 100 kilos for 528k Charolais at £1,195 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Top price £1,385 for a 696k Limousin £119 per 100 kilos from an Omagh farmer.

Good quality middleweight steers sold from £190 to £222 per 100 kilos for 470k Charolais at £1,045 from a Derrynoose farmer followed by £218 per 100 kilos for 494k Charolais at £1,075 from a Derrynoose producer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £140 to £167 per 100 kilos for 518k at £865 with a top price of £1055 for 634k Friesian £166 per 100 kilos from a Banbridge producer.

Forward bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 558k, £1,285, £230.00; Newtownhamilton faremr 528k, £1,195, £226.00; Belleeks farmer 504k, £1,135, £225.00; Belleeks farmer 518k, £1,155, £223.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 550k, £1,185, £216.00; Belleeks farmer 600k, £1,265, £211.00; Ballinderry farmer 506k, £1,065, £211.00; Tynan farmer 502k, £1,055, £210.00; Banbridge farmer 602k, £1,235, £205.00 and Newry farmer 572k, £1,165, £204.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Derrynoose farmer 470k, £1,045, £222.00; Derrynoose farmer 494k, £1,075, £217.00; Armagh farmer 408k, £860, £210.00; Ballinderry farmer 420k, £875, £208.00; Castlewellan farmer 494k, £1,025, £207.00; Markethill farmer 480k, £975, £203.00; Mayobridge farmer 426k, £865, £203.00 and Armagh farmer 458k, £925, £201.00.

Friesian bullocks

Tynan farmer 518k, £865, £167.00; Banbridge farmer 634k, £1,055, £166.00; Jerrettspass farmer 586k, £935, £159.00; Armagh farmer 714k, £1,045, £146.00; Kilkeel farmer 570k, £825, £145.00; Armagh farmer 658k, £945, £144.00 and Newry farmer 672k, £955, £142.00.

WEANLINGS

280 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand with a packed ringside of buyers in attendance.

Light male weanlings sold steadily from £220 to £291 per 100 kilos for 256k Simmental at £745 from a Donacloney farmer followed by £281 per 100 kilos for 270k Limousin at £760 from a Brookeborough producer.

Stronger males sold from £200 to £232 for a 406k Limousin at £945 from a Silverbridge farmer a up to £1,050 for 494k Limousin £213 from an Armagh producer.

Light heifer weanlings sold from £200 to £269 for 286k Limousin at £770 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Stronger good quality heifers selling from £200 to £231 for 432k Charolais at £1,000 from a Newry farmer followed by £230 per 100 kilos for 408k Charolais from a Newry producer.

Strong male weanlings

Silverbridge farmer 406k, £945, £233.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 430k, £980, £228.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 402k, £905, £225.00; Poyntzpass farmer 442k, £975, £221.00; Ardglass farmer 438k, £960, £219.00; Ballinderry farmer 402k, £880, £219.00; Armagh farmer 410k, £890, £217.00 and Derrynoose farmer 414k, £895, £216.00.

Light male weanlings

Donacloney farmer 256k, £745, £291.00; Brookeborough farmer 270k, £760, £281.00; Keady farmer 298k, £830, £278.00; Ardglass farmer 302k, £840, £278.00; Ardglass farmer 326k, £906, £278.00; Newry farmer 302k, £835, £277.00; Keady farmer 360k, £980, £272.00; Newry farmer 326k, £860, £264.00 and Rostrevor farmer 290k, £785, £271.00.

Strong heifer weanlings

Newry farmer 432k, £1,000, £231.00; Newry farmer 408k, £940, £230.00; Newry farmer 436k, £970, £222.00; Newry farmer 462k, £980, £212.00; Dungannon farmer 482k, £1,000, £207.00 and Derrynoose farmer 416k, £850, £204.00.

Light heifer weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 286k, £770, £269.00; Newry farmer 302k, £765, £253.00; Rostrevor farmer 268k, £670, £250.00; Armagh farmer 286k, £705, £246.00; Armagh farmer 326k, £790, £242.00; Rathfriland farmer 316k, £750, £237.00; Newry farmer 354k, £825, £233.00; Jerrettspass farmer 288k, £680, £236.00 and Derrynoose farmer 298k, £690, £231.00.

Suckler outfits sold at £1,270, £1,250 and £1,200.

Calved cows sold to £1,320, £1,160 and £1,120.

Breeding bulls sold to a top of £1,920 for a Limousin followed by £1,640 for a Limousin and £1,550 for a Charolais.