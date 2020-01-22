Top price of £1225 paid for 885k Simmental at Markethill Mart

An entry of 155 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, January 21 continued to sell in a very strong demand for all classes of cows.

Beef bred cows sold steadily from £130 to £150 per 100 kilos with a top of £170 per 100 kilos for 670k Belgian Blue at £1145 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Top price £1225 for a 885k Simmental £139 from a Kilkeel producer.

Bulls sold to £164 per 100 kilos for 820k Aberdeen Angus at £1350 from a Bessbrook farmer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £108 to £124 per 100 kilos for 690k at £855 from a Newry farmer.

Second quality Friesian cows sold from £90 to £104 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £70 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Newtownhamilton farmer 674k £1145 £170.00; Cullyhanna farmer 780k £1175 £150.00; Waringstown farmer 660k £975 £148.00; Keady farmer 784k £1100 £140.00; Kilkeel farmer 882k £1225 £139.00; Armagh farmer 718k £995 £139.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 700k £965 £138.00; Keady farmer 682k £935 £137.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 742k £1015 £137.00.

Friesian cull cows

Newry farmer 688k £855 £124.00; Gilford farmer 766k £875 £114.00; Loughgilly farmer 650k £735 £113.00; Bessbrook farmer 802k £905 £113.00; Glenanne farmer 664k £745 £112.00; Markethill farmer 566k £635 £112.00 and Belleeks farmer 650k £725 £112.00.

CALVES

The 100 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bulls from £240 to £385 for a four week old Charolais from a Nuttscorner producer.

The same owner received £335 for a Charolais.

Heifer calves to £320 for a five week old shorthorn from a Aghalee farmer.

Main demand from £220 to £295 each.

Good quality Friesian bulls from £70 to £125 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £385; Charolais £335; Hereford £300; Belgian Blue £295; Belgian Blue £290; Belgian Blue £280; Fleckvieh £260 and Hereford £260.

Heifer calves

Shorthorn beef £320; Aberdeen Angus £295; Shorthorn beef £295; Belgian Blue £280; Charolais £260; Charolais £255; Belgian Blue £250; Aberdeen Angus £250 and Aberdeen Angus £240.