Top price of £1230 paid for heifers at Dungannon Mart

A large entry of stock in all sections saw steers peak at £1330 690kg Charolais (193.00).

Heifers topped at £1230 695kg Charolais (177.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £350 for a Belgian Blue bull.

Heifer calves sold to £330 Hereford.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1600 Hereford heifer with a Limousin bull calf at foot.

Springing heifers topped at £1260 Hereford heifer due in December to AI Limousin bull.

Meanwhile weanlings sold to £1010 for a 490kg Limousin bull (205.00).

While heifers sold to £930 440kg Limousin (212.00);

STEERS (163)

A larger entry of steers saw prices peak at £1330 690kg Charolais (193.00) presented by E and S Boland; P Quinn £1265 670kg Charolais (189.00), £1255 645kg Limousin (195.00), £1215 620kg Limousin (196.00), £1200 620kg Limousin (194.00); B Hamill £1240 650kg Limousin (191.00), £1040 530kg Charolais (196.00), £1000 515kg Charolais (195.00), £1000 515kg Charolais (195.00), £980 500kg Charolais (196.00), £970 500kg Charolais (195.00); L Kerr £1080 555kg Charolais (195.00); S McAuley £955 460kg Limousin (208.00), £945 475kg Limousin (199.00); W Williamson £945 480kg Limousin (197.00), £905 445kg Limousin (203.00); D Cush £920 430kg Limousin (214.00), £890 455kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (196.00); P Gervin £910 430kg Limousin (212.00), £905 430kg Limousin (211.00), £890 440kg Limousin (202.00), £880 435kg Limousin (202.00), £870 405kg Charolais (215.00), £870 395kg Limousin (220.00), £840 380kg Limousin (221.00), £760 355kg Limousin (214.00); H Halligan £905 425kg Limousin (213.00); J Mullin £880 410kg Charolais (215.00), £805 400kg Charolais (201.00); G McStay £860 420kg Charolais (205.00), £850 435kg Charolais (195.00); B Conlon £800 400kg Limousin (200.00), £800 405kg Limousin (197.00), £790 405kg Limousin (195.00); E Hetherington £790 385kg Charolais (205.00), £775 395kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (196.00) and E Watson £765 385kg Limousin (199.00), £740 375kg Limousin (197.00).

HEIFERS (100)

Heifer prices peaked at £1230 695kg Charolais (177.00) presented by O Cairns; G Boyd £1060 580kg Limousin (183.00); R J Ramsay £1055 560kg Limousin (188.00); B Hutton £1025 560kg Charolais (183.00; B Conlon £960 525kg Charolais (183.00), £910 500kg Limousin (182.00), £810 415kg Limousin (195.00), £800 420kg Limousin (191.00); P Curran £930 480kg Charolais (194.00), £815 410kg Charolais (199.00), £800 420kg Charolais (191.00); D Litter £920 460kg Charolais (200.00), £830 425kg Charolais (195.00), £780 390kg Limousin (200.00); J Holland £910 490kg Limousin (186.00); J Mullin £905 445kg Charolais (203.00), £840 425kg Charolais (197.00), £840 440kg Charolais (191.00), £830 440kg Charolais (187.00), £825 405kg Charolais (204.00) and D Nelson £890 460kg Limousin (194.00), £860 450kg Limousin (191.00), £740 395kg Limousin (187.00).

DROPPED CALVES (100)

Dropped calf prices remain steady to top at £350 for a Belgian Blue bull presented by D Robinson, £340 x 4 Hereford bulls; G Blair £330 Montbeliarde bull, £260 Montbeliarde bull; T F Smyth £330 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Barnes £300 Belgian Blue bull; V McReynolds £270 Aberdeen Angus bull; A Morrow £265 Aberdeen Angus bull, £255 Belgian Blue bull, £205 Belgian Blue bull; H Watters £265 Shorthorn bull; S and M Fealy £260 Hereford bull; P Carberry £260 Limousin bull, £215 Limousin bull; R Crawford £255 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Glasgow £235 Limousin bull and N Hammond £220 Belgian Blue bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £330 Hereford presented by D Robinson; G R Blair £320 Shorthorn heifer, £300 Sh heifer, £260 Montbeliarde heifer; S Wilson £270 Montbeliarde heifer, £260 Montbeliarde heifer, £225 Belgian Blue heifer, £200 Belgian Blue heifer and A Morrow £265 Belgian Blue heifer and R Crawford £220 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

WEANLINGS (130)

First choice weanling continue to sell sharply to peak at £1010 for a 490kg Limousin steer (206.00) presented by J Casey; T Singleton £870 405kg Limousin (213.00), £790 385kg Limousin (205.00); F McGurk £855 415kg Charolais (205.00); A Bowden £765 355kg Charolais (215.00), £680 270kg Charolais (250.00); P Blevins £740 320kg Limousin (232.00), £715 300kg Limousin (240.00), £685 295kg Limousin (232.00), £680 275kg Charolais (246.00), £670 305kg Hereford (219.00), £665 265kg Limousin (249.00), £590 265kg Limousin (222.00); K Barnes £690 315kg Charolais (218.00); R Glasgow £615 255kg Limousin (238.00); Meanwhile Weanling Heifers topped at £930 440kg Limousin (212.00) presented by S Mallon, £840 420kg Limousin (201.00); L Stinson £910 440kg Charolais (208.00), £880 430kg Charolais (204.00); C Dunwoody £880 345kg Limousin (255.00), £800 345kg Sim (231.00), £790 355kg Limousin (222.00); J Turkington £750 365kg Limousin (206.00); M Courtney £740 300kg Limousin (244.00); D Litter £740 360kg Charolais (204.00); P Blevins £570 270kg Limousin (213.00) and R Glasgow £530 240kg Limousin (218.00), £525 230kg Limousin (225.00).