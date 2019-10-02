Top price of £1263 paid for a Charolais heifer at Saintfield Mart

Another great entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with a brisk trade in all sections.

Top price of £1263 for a Charolais heifer.

FAT CATTLE: 125 fats sold to £1263 for a 710kg Charolais heifer, £178 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £1255 for a 860kg Limousin, £146 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais heifer 710kg £178 £1263, Lisburn producer Limousin cow 860kg £146 £1255, Belfast producer Belgian Blue cow 750kg £160 £1200, Ballygowan producer Hereford cow 990kg £120 £1188, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cows 840kg £136 £1142, 770kg £142 £1093, 760kg £138 £1048, Belfast producer Limousin cows 690kg £158 £1090, 640kg £154 £985, Downpatrick producer Simmental cows 860kg £126 £1083, 890kg £119 £1059, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 860kg £120 £1032, 810kg £115 £931, 800kg £116 £928, 770kg £120 £924, 750kg £117 £877, 740kg £116 £858, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 560kg £166 £929, 560kg £156 £873 and Donaghadee producer Friesian cows 650kg £129 £838, 710kg £118 £837, 670kg £125 £837.

BULLOCKS: 160 bullocks sold to £1220 for a 700kg Charolais.

Lighter sorts sold to £980 for a 420kg Charolais (233).

Leading prices: Ardglass producer Charolais 700kg £1220, 550kg £1070, 520kg £1000, Downpatrick producer Charolais 600kg £1185, 600kg £1160, 540kg £1160, 560kg £1120, 530kg £1090, 520kg £1060, 500kg £1055, 500kg £1000, Lisburn producer Charolais 500kg £1100, 490kg £1030, 420kg £980, 440kg £980, Hillsborough producer Limousins 650kg £1200, 460kg £970, 500kg £950, Crossgar producer Shorthorn beef 570kg £1100, 560kg £1090, 550kg £1050, 560kg £1050, 560kg £1000, 430kg £940, 450kg £900, Downpatrick producer Charolais 550kg £1120, 590kg £1070, 500kg £1055, 560kg £1050, 490kg £1040, 490kg £1030, 490kg £1005, 490kg £970, 490kg £960, Downpatrick producer Limousins Belgian Blues 530kg £1050, 460kg £1000, 480kg £1000, 490kg £980, 490kg £980, 500kg £980, Castlewellan producer Charolais 500kg £1065, 460kg £940, 440kg £930, Castlewellan producer Charolais 520kg £1020, 500kg £1010, 450kg £910 and Dromara producer Charolais 490kg £1065, 520kg £1020, 510kg £1000, 450kg £970.

HEIFERS: 75 heifers sold to £1150 for a 650kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais 650kg £1150, 520kg £1100, 520kg £1055, 500kg £1000, 510kg £1000, 520kg £1000, Dromara producer Limousins 500kg £1020, 450kg £940, 460kg £940, 470kg £940, Crossgar producer Limousins 490kg £1000, 490kg £990, Saintfield producer Belgian Blues 500kg £980, 470kg £960, 460kg £950, 460kg £935 and, Moira producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1000, 480kg £960, 450kg £930, 440kg £900.

DROPPED CALVES: Larger entry of 120 calves sold to a strong demand of £400 for a Belgian Blue bull.

Leading prices: Kircubbin producer Belgian Blue bulls £400, £355, £310, Belgian Blue heifer £280, Crossgar producer Limousin bulls £360, £350, £290, Limousin heifers £300, £260, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus bull £305, Aberdeen Angus heifers £280, £255 and Downpatrick producer Limousin bulls £290, £275, Belgian Blues bulls £290, £250, Belgian Blue heifer £250.