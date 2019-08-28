Top price of £130 paid for pen of mule ewe lambs at Armoy Mart

The annual Ballyvoy ewe lamb sale saw 2,915 head on offer an all sold in just under three hours.

Top price of £130 was paid for a pen of mule ewe lambs from the farm of Trevor and Alex Butler.

Trade was very sharp for all breeds of lambs.

LEADING PRICES & BREEDS: Trevor and Alex Butler, 12 Mules, £130, 12, £122, 12, £115, 12, £112, 12, £110, 12, £112, 12, £110, 12, £106, 12, £102, 12, £100, 12, £100, 12, £100, 20, £102, 20, £98.00, 12, £100, 12, £106, 12 Suff/Chev, £110, 24, £110, 28, £108, 14, £100, 14, £100, 11, £106, 12, Tex, £102, 12, £100, 15, £93.00. Sean McBride, 16 Suff, £108, 12, £100, 90, £102, 12, £98.00. Gerard McCambridge, 12 Suff, £105, 13, £104, 12, £101. Pat McBride, Watertop, 22 S/C, £102, 12, £100, 5, £100, 26, £95.00. JJ McAlister, Glendun, 12 Mules, £114, 12, £100. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, 10 s/c, £121, 10, £101, 10, £100, 11, £100. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 10 Mules, £108, 12, £106, 12, £98.00, 12, £100, 22, £98.00, 12, £94.00, 12 Tex, £94, 10, £100. Jas P Black, Churchfield, 12 Mules, £120, 14, £114, 12, £107, 12, £106, 11, £103, 14, £104, 11, £103, 12, £98.00, 12, £108, 12, £96.00, 12, £92.00, 13, £93.00. Sean McGill, Glenmakeeran, 16 Suff, £108. John Darragh, Fairhead, 12 Mules, £94.00, 12, £91.00, 12, £91.00, 12, £88.00. Ciaran Devlin, 12 Suff, £91.00, 14, £91.00.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.

Monday, August 26: Undoubtably one of the best sales of ewe lambs held in years met with a great steady trade with jus under 4,000 head of great quality lambs on offer, returning average of just under £100 per head and 100% clearance rate.

The top price of £215 was paid for a pen of Suff/Chev from the farm of Delargy Bros, Cushendall, the same vendor had a pen at £200 and a pen at £165.

LEADING PRICES

Delargy Bros, Cushendall, Suff/Chev, 12, £215, 12, £200, 12, £165, 12, £148, 12, £145, 12, £142, 12, £136, 12, £132, 12, £128, 12, £128, 12, £124, 12, £120, 12, £120, 12, £110. Hugh Crawford, Glenarm, 12, £160, 12, £152, 12, £138, 12, £130, 12, £126, 12, £124, 14, £118, 12, £118, 14, £110. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 12, £105, 12, £100. Seamus Mullan, Drumsurn, 12, £125, 12, £12, £124, 12, £119, 14, £115, 14, £116, 14, £108, 14, £107.

MULES

B and J Blaney, Cushendall, 10, £130, 12, £122, 12, £120, 12, £121, 10, £120, 12, £117, 12, £114, 12, £114, 12, £112, 12, £107, 12, £106, 12, £106, 12, £104, 12, £102, 12, £100, 12, £100, 12, £96.00, 23, £94.00. PG Delargy, Cushendall, 12, £108, 12, £100, 11, £96.00. B Mullan and Son, Limavady, 12, £108, 12, £102, 12, £100, 24, £91.00, 12, £98.00. A and SP McCarry, Loughguile, 14, £110, 13, £98.00. John McKillop, Cushendall, 12, £108, 12, £96.00. Hugh McNeill, Cushendun, 12, £106, 14, £104, 12, £101, 24, £100, 36, £96.00. David Woodburn, Ballymena, 23, £100. Dan McAlister, Glenann, 10, £100. L J McAlister, Loughguile, 10, £104, 12, £96.00. Colm McErlain, Armoy, 12, £118, 12, £101. Naill McLaughlin, Cushendall, 12, £105, 12, £102, 12, £100, 26, £98.00. John McNeill, Cushendun, 12, £104, 12, £102, 12, £102, 24, £100, 12, £96.00. AJ and J Murphy, Torr, 10, £120, 10, £116, 10, £108, 10, £108, 10, £110, 10, £107, 41, £100, 10, £98.00, 10, £96.00, 10, £98.00, 10, £100, 11, £96.00. JJ McAlister, Glendun, 12, £102.

OTHER BREEDS

Declan Laverty, Loughguile, 12, W/C, £138, 11, £125, 10, £116. John McKillop, Cushendall, 14, Suff, £98.00. Pat Quinn, Cushendall, Suff, 10, £104. G Black, Armoy, 12 Suff, £92.00, 24, £90.00. Hugh Crawford, Glenarm, 14 Suff, £100. John Kane, Cushendall, 12 Suff, £93.00. Eamon McKeegan, Cushendall, 3 Tex, £108. P McSparran, Cushendun, 14 Suff, £90.00. V McErlain, Armoy, 12 Suff, £90.00, 24, £88.00. Colm McErlain, Armoy, 11 Suff, £92.00. Declan Laverty, Loughguile, 11 Chev, £108. Archie McMullan, Loughguile, 10 Mules, £115, 24, £100. John McNeill, Cushendun, 12 Mules, £104, 24, £102, 12, £100, 12, £98.00, 12, £96.00. Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.