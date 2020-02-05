Top price of £1313 paid for a 650kg Belgian Blue heifer at Saintfield Mart

Seasonal entry of cattle at Wednesday's sale with a brisk trade throughout.

Top price of the day £1313 for a 650kg Belgian Blue heifer.

More cattle required to meet demands.

FAT CATTLE: 70 fats sold to £1313 for a 650kg Belgian Blue heifer, £202 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £1238 for a 860kg Hereford cow, £144 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Portaferry producer Belgian Blue heifer 650kg £202 £1313, Donaghadee producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 730kg £174 £1270, 720kg £169 £1216, 690kg £173 £1194, 660kg £179 £1181, 640kg £180 £1152, 630kg £174 £1096, Ballygowan producer Hereford cow 860kg £144 £1238, Crumlin producer Limousin cow 720kg £158 £1137, Carryduff producer Belgian Blue heifers 630kg £170 £1071, 620kg £171 £1060, 640kg £165 £1056, 620kg £170 £1054, 550kg £186 £1023, Crumlin producer Limousin cows 670kg £152 £1018, 650kg £155 £1007, Carryduff producer Friesian cows 820kg £113 £926 and Newtownards producer Belgian Blue heifers 570kg £174 £991, 590kg £168 £991, 550kg £173 £951.

BULLOCKS: Quality lots sold to strong demand, £1075 for a 470kg Limousin (229) other sorts sold to £990 for a 400kg Limousin (248).

Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Limousins 470kg £1075, 450kg £1060, 470kg £1040, 510kg £1035, 440kg £1000, 460kg £1000, 400kg £990, 400kg £940, Antrim producer Limousin 500kg £1080, Crossgar producer Charolais 440kg £1000, 450kg £990, 390kg £940 and Saintfield producer Aberdeen Anguss 400kg £920, 360kg £870.

HEIFERS: Sold to £1140 for a 600kg Charolais (190).

Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Charolais 600kg £1140, Carryduff producer Charolais 540kg £1070, 520kg £1055, 490kg £1020, Downpatrick producer Limousins 490kg £1030, 470kg £1000, 480kg £990, 450kg £960 and Dromore producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1035, 550kg £1000, 400kg £820.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to £380 for a Belgian Blue bull

Leading prices: Saintfield producer Belgian Blue bulls £380, £355, Belgian Blue heifer £320, Killinchy prodcuer Friesian bull £340, Newtownards producer Fleckvieh bull £340, Aberdeen Angus bull £215, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £315, £300, £270, Aberdeen Angus heifers £290, £270 and Saintfield producer Limousin bulls £300, £290, Limousin heifers £260, £250.