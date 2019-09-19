Top price of £1313 paid for Charolais bullock at Saintfield Mart

Another excellent entry of cattle on offer at Wednesday’s sale with a firm trade remaining in all sections.

Top price of the day £1313 for a 710kg Charolais bullock.

FAT CATTLE: 75 fats sold to £1313 for a 710kg Charolais bullock, £185 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £1267 for a 750kg Charolais, £169 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 710kg £185 £1313, 680kg £178 £1210, 640kg £187 £1196, 650kg £184 £1196, 640kg £184 £1177, 650kg £180 £1170, 600kg £180 £1080, 540kg £193 £1042, Downpatrick producer Charolais cow 750kg £169 £1267, Saintfield producer Belgian Blue heifer 700kg £170 £1190, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus cows 720kg £142 £1022, 660kg £154 £1016, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cows 680kg £147 £999, 670kg 3146 £978, Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 570kg £172 £980, Annahilt producer Friesian cows 750kg £128 £960, 670kg £136 £911, 680kg £130 £884, Comber producer Limousin cows 660kg £140 £924, 610kg £146 £890, Comber producer Holstein cows 700kg £124 £868, 790kg £107 £845, 710kg £114 £809, 750kg £107 £802.

BULLOCKS: 160 bullocks sold to £1200 for a 650kg Charolais (185).

Lighter sorts sold to £980 for a 440kg Limousin (223) a lot of quality sorts on offer.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais 650kg £1200, 690kg £1190, 670kg £1150, 540kg £1105, 590kg £1120, 550kg £1100, 570kg £1100, 590kg £1100, 600kg £1100, 530kg £1030, Crossgar producer Limousins 700kg £1190, 540kg £1055, 550kg £1050, 520kg £1000, 490kg £990, Castlewellan producer Limousins 600kg £1185, 520kg £1070, 540kg £1050, 530kg £1020, 450kg £1005, 470kg £1000, 470kg £940, 430kg £920, Saintfield producer Simmentals 700kg £1150, 620kg £1060, 590kg £1050, 490kg £1025, 550kg £1000, 490kg £955. Comber producer Chars 620kg £1180, 600kg £1150, 620kg £1150, 600kg £1140, 590kg £1135, 600kg £1100, 590kg £1090, 550kg £1080, 570kg £1070, 590kg £1070, 570kg £1060, 590kg £1050, 500kg £1000, 500kg £970,490kg £950, Comber producer Limousins 500kg £1030, 440kg £980, 460kg £920, 450kg £900, Castlewellan producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1105, 590kg £1030, 550kg £970, Saintfield producer Limousins 490kg £960, 460kg £950, 480kg £950.

HEIFERS: 80 heifers sold to £1140 for a 570kg Charolais (200).

Leading prices: Killyleagh producer Charolais 570kg £1140, 490kg £980, 490kg £900, 500kg £880, 460kg £860, 450kg £830, 420kg £800, Killyleagh producer Limousins 500kg £1040, 520kg £1040, 470kg £930, 450kg £900, 460kg £900, 470kg £880, Castlewellan producer Aberdeen Angus 510kg £950, 450kg £900, 470kg £900, 440kg £850, Craigavon producer Charolais 570kg £1045, 600kg £970, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 450kg £950, 420kg £905, 420kg £895, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Anguss 450kg £950, 440kg £945, 400kg £920, 390kg £905.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to £405 for a Belgian Blue bull and £370 for a Belgian Blue heifer.