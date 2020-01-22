Top price of £1332 for a 740kg Limousin bullock at Saintfield Mart

Seasonal show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with a sharp trade throughout.

Top price of £1332 for a 740kg Limousin bullock.

FAT CATTLE: 70 fats sold to £1332 for a 740kg Limousin bullock, £180 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £1162 for a 700kg Limousin, £166 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Comber producer Limousin bullocks 740kg £180 £1332, 680kg £182 £1237, 660kg £183 £1207, 610kg £197 £1201, 630kg £188 £1184, 590kg £178 £1050, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 720kg £176 £1267, 700kg £179 £1253, 690kg £173 £1193, Killinchy producer Limousin cows 700kg £166 £1162, 710kg £142 £1008, Crossgar producer Friesian bull 980 £115 £1127, Dromara producer Limousin bullocks 640kg £176 £1126, 640kg £170 £1088, 610kg £167 £1018, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus cows 740kg £137 £1013, 710kg £136 £965, 670kg £144 £964, 600kg £156 £936, 660kg £138 £910 and Dromara producer Frieian cow 600kg £135 £810.

BULLOCKS: Sold to £1170 for a 570kg Charolais (205).

Leading prices: Craigavon producer Charolais 570kg £1170, 540kg £1140, 550kg £1130, 540kg £1100, 550kg £1100, 550kg £1095, 520kg £1090, 480kg £1040, 500kg £1040, 510kg £1040, 500kg £1020, 490kg £1000, 500kg £1000, 500kg £995, 460kg £970, 450kg £960, Kircubbin producer Herefords 480kg £990. 450kg £980, Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg £945, 480kg £910, 400kg £880 and Bangor producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £945, 430kg £875, 490kg £840, 470kg £820.

HEIFERS: Sold to £1020 for a 470kg Charolais (217).

SUCKLED CALVES: Sold to £950 for a 440kg Aberdeen Angus bullock.

DROPPED CALVES: 80 drops sold to a strong demand of £460 for a Belgian Blue bull and £370 for a Herefored heifer.

Leading prices: Saintfield producer Belgian Blue bull £460, Holstein bull £235, Lisburn producer Hereford bull £390, Hereford heifers £370, £310, Dromara producer Shorthorn bulls £360, £310, £300, £255, Saintfield producer Limousin bulls £340, £300, £290, Limousin heifer £300, Belfast producer Aberdeen Angus bull £310, £290, Aberdeen Angus heifers £290, £260, £230, Kircubbin producer Belgian Blue heifer £280 and Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £280, £255, Aberdeen Angus heifer £250.saintfield

