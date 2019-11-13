Top price of £1370 paid for Belgian Blue cow at Saintfield Mart

A seasonal show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with a brisk trade in all sections.

A lot of quality stock on offer.

Top price of the day £1370 for a Belgian Blue cow.

FAT CATTLE: 120 fats sold to £1370 for a 790kg Belgian Blue cow, £173 per 100kg.

Bullocks sold to £1314 for a 730kg Charolais, £180 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Killyleagh producer Belgian Blue cow 790kg £173 £1370, Ballynahinch producer Limousin Cow 800kg £167 £1336, Comber producer Charolais bullock 730kg £180 £1314, Hillsborough producer Charolais bull 1030kg £127 £1308, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 790kg £154 £1216, 750kg £160 £1200, 700kg £165 £1155, 740kg £153 £1132, 690kg £163 £1124, Newtownards producer Belgian Blue heifer 600kg £200 £1200, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus cows 640kg £174 £1113, 700kg £155 £1085, Bangor producer Simmental cows 870kg £127 £1104, 840kg £129 £1083, 680kg £146 £992, Dromore producer Friesian cows 760kg £131 £995, 770kg £128 £985, 760kg £124 £942, 720kg £126 £907 and Castlewellan producer Charolais cow 710kg £138 £979, 610kg £154 £939, 690kg £132 £910.

BULLOCKS: 75 sold to £1165 for a 610kg Aberdeen Angus (190).

Lighter sorts sold to £1095 for a 470kg Limousin (233).

Leading prices: Kircubbin producer Aberdeen Angus 610kg £1165, 580kg £1080, 570kg £1050, 550kg £1010, 500kg £1000, Comber producer Limousins 600kg £1150, 500kg £1015, 460kg £980, 460kg £940, 390kg £890, Comber producer Limousin 470kg £1095, Annacloy producer Charolais 520kg £1100, Crossgar producer Charolais 470kg £1060, 500kg £1055, 470kg £1030, 450kg £1000, Carryduff producer Limousins 490kg £1080, 470kg £1040 and.Downpatrick producer Limousins and Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1085, 440kg £1025, 450kg £1010, 460kg £980.

HEIFERS: 65 sold to £1105 for a 560kg Charolais, (198).

Leading prices: Lisburn producer Charolais 560kg £1105, 550kg £1100, 550kg £1080, 560kg £1080, 500kg £1065, 520kg £1050, 530kg £1050, 550kg £1045, 520kg £1020, 550kg £1000, 500kg £995, 490kg £960, 460kg £940, 490kg £940, 450kg £915, 440kg £900, 450kg £915, 420kg £880, Newtownards producer Shorthorns 580kg £1000, 500kg £980, 540kg £975, 450kg £960, 400kg £915 and Newtownards producer Limousins 400kg £945, 420kg £930, 450kg £925.

SUCKLED CALVES: 70 sold to £1000 for a 450kg Charolais bullock.

Leading prices: Saintfield producer Charolais cullocks 450kg £1000, 430kg £975, 400kg £930, 420kg £900, Ballynahinch producer Limousin heifers 390kg £850, 360kg £800, 350kg £770 and Crossgar producer Charolais heifers 400kg £800, 360kg £795, 370kg £795, 380kg £780, 330kg £755.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to £470 for a Charolais bull calf and £330 for a Belgian Blue heifer.