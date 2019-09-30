Top price of £1405 paid for bullocks at Markethill Mart

Cattle trade was again slightly firmer at Markethill on Saturday, September 28 particularly for good quality store cattle.

HEIFERS

The 230 heifers sold readily with good quality heavy heifers selling from £180 to £206 per 100 kilos for a 574k Charolais at £1185 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

The same owner received £205 per 100 kilos for 572k at £1175.

Top price heifer £1315 for 680k Charolais from a Cullyhanna producer with several heifers selling from £1050 to £1285 each.

Good quality middleweights sold from £180 to £207 per 100 kilos for 428k Limousin at £885 from a Cullyhanna producer followed by £203 per 100 kilos for a 426k Charolais at £865 from a Jonesborough producer.

Second quality heifers sold from £160 to £175 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 574k £1185 £206.00; Cullyhanna farmer 572k £1175 £205.00; Newry farmer 634k £1285 £203.00; Cullyhanna farmer 590k £1175 £199.00; Cullyhanna farmer 570k £1130 £198.00; Armagh farmer 658k £1295 £197.00; Kilkeel farmer 614k £1185 £193.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 684k £1315 £192.00.

Middleweight heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 428k £885 £207.00; Jonesborough farmer 426k £865 £203.00; Enniskillen farmer 426k £865 £203.00; Keady farmer 422k £845 £200.00; Newry farmer 482k £945 £196.00; Cullyhanna farmer 432k £845 £196.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 494k £965 £195.00.

BULLOCKS

The 190 bullocks also sold in a slightly firmer demand.

Good quality heavy bullocks from £185 to £211 per 100 kilos for a 614k Limousin at £1295 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £205 per 100 kilos for 640k Limousin at £1325 from a Richhill producer.

Top price £1405 for a 690k Charolais £203 from a Richhill farmer.

Several heavy bullocks sold from £1250 to £1380 each.

Good quality middleweight steers sold from £185 to £216 for a 438k Aberdeen Angus £945 from an Augher farmer followed by £212 per 100 kilos for a 442k Aberdeen Angus at £935 from an Augher producer.

Heavy bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 614k £1295 £211.00; Richhill farmer 646k £1325 £205.00; Lisburn farmer 578k £1185 £205.00; Richhill farmer 692k £1405 £203.00; Richhill farmer 640k £1295 £202.00; Armagh farmer 526k £1045 £199.00; Cullyhanna farmer 578k £1145 £198.00 and Richhill farmer 670k £1325 £198.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Augher farmer 438k £945 £216.00; Augher farmer 442k £935 £212.00; Augher farmer 428k £905 £212.00; Sixmilecross farmer 446k £935 £210.00; Soxmilecross farmer 414k £865 £209.00; Sixmilecross farmer 422k £865 £205.00; Markethill farmer 478k £975 £204.00 and Sixmilecross farmer 444k £905 £204.00.

WEANLINGS

140 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality light males from £200 to £233 per 100 kilos for 260k at £605 stronger males £208 per 100 kilos for 404k at £840 from a Gilford producer followed by £195 per 100 kilos for 458k Charolais at £895 from a Ballyward producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £190 to £234 for 256k Charolais at £600 from an Armagh producer.

Strong male weanlings

Gilford farmer 404k £840 £208.00; Ballyward farmer 458k £895 £195.00; Rostrevor farmer 428k £830 £194.00; Armagh farmer 484k £920 £190.00; Belleek farmer 462k £875 £189.00 and Ballyward farmer 422k £790 £187.00.

Light male weanlings

Armagh farmer 260k £605 £233.00; Aughnacloy farmer 228k £530 £232.00; Poyntzpass farmer 346k £750 £217.00; Armagh farmer 310k £670 £216.00; Keady farmer 316k £680 £214.00; Keady farmer 316k £680 £215.00 and Keady farmer 366k £780 £213.00.

Heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 256k £600 £234.00; Newry farmer 346k £800 £231.00; Newry farmer 336k £765 £228.00; Newry farmer 308k £670 £218.00; Newry farmer 322k £680 £211.00 and Newry farmer 352k £740 £210.00.