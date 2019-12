Top price of £1415 paid for a 668k Belgian Blue at Markethill Mart

An entry of 530 cattle in Markethill on Saturday, December 14 continued to sell in a very strong demand.

A large entry of 190 heifers sold in a very good trade with good quality heavy heifers selling from £190 to £221 per 100k for 518k Limousin at £1145 from an Armagh farmer, followed by £217 per 100k for 630k Limousin at £1365 from a Rathfriland producer.

A Ballyward farmer sold 592k Limousin at £1275.

Top price of £1415 was paid for a 668k Belgian Blue (£212) from a Loughgall farmer.

Good quality midweights sold from £200 to £235 per 100k for a 445k Sim at £1045 for a Milford farmer followed by £226 per 100k for a 410k Limousin at £925 for an Armagh producer.

Second quality heifers sold from £165 to £180 per 100k.

The 170 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Good quality forward bullocks sold from £190 to £219 per 100k for 608k Belgian Blue at £1330 from a Moy farmer followed by £213 per 100k for 560k Aberdeen Angus at £1195 for a Mullaghbawn producer. Good quality midweight steers sold from £190 to £226 per 100k for 400k Charolais at £905 for an Annaghmore farmer, followed by £217 per 100k for 390k Charolais at £845 from an Annaghmore farmer.

Friesian bullocks sold from £135 to £169 per 100k for 540k at £915 from an Armagh farmer.

The 160 weanlings sold in a steady trade.

Light male weanlings sold readily from £220 to £283 per 100k for a 224k Charolais at £635 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £283 per 100k for a 258k Limousin at £730 for an Armagh farmer.

Stronger lots sold to a top of £940 for 358k Charolais from a Poyntzpass farmer.

Several top quality weanlings from £820 to £895 each.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £274 per 100k for 250k Limousin at £685 from an Armagh farmer followed by £265 per 100k for 204k Charolais at £540 from a Rathfriland farmer. Stronger heifers sold to £830 for 368k Charolais (£226) from an Armagh farmer.

HEAVY HEIFERS

Armagh producer 518k £1145 221p/k; Rathfriland producer 630k £1365 217p/k; Ballyward producer 592k £1275 215p/k; Rathfriland producer 574k £1225 213p/k; Dungannon producer 534k £1135 213p/k; Loughgall producer 668k £1415 212p/k; Dungannon producer 502k £1055 210p/k and Rathfriland producer 596k £1245 209p/k.

MIDWEIGHT HEIFERS

Milford producer 444k £1045 235p/k; 410k £925 226p/k; Milford producer 480k £1075 224p/k; 444k £985 222p/k; Armagh producer 430k £945 220p/k; 422k £915 217p/k; Richhill producer 462k £995 215p/k; Lisnaskea producer 426k £915 215p/k; Milford producer 466k £995 214p/k:

FORWARD BULLOCKS

Moy producer 608k £1330 219p/k; Mullaghbawn producer 560k £1195 213p/k; Kilkeel producer 502k £1055; Dungannon producer 564k £1185 210p/k; 540k £1115 206p/k; Belleeks producer 618k £1275 206p/k; Dungannon producer 560k £1145 204p/k; 616k £1255 204p/k and Kilkeel producer 528k £1075 204p/k.

MIDWEIGHT BULLOCKS

Annaghmore producer 400k £905 226p/k; 390k £845 217p/k; 446k £965 216p/k; Kilkeel producer 458k £965 211p/k; 466k £975 209p/k; 474k £985 208p/k; 486k £1005 207p/k; Keady producer 500k £985 197p/k and Kilkeel producer 484k £945 195p/k.

FRIESIAN BULLOCKS

Armagh producer 540k £915 169p/k; Sixmilecross producer 562k £885 157p/k; Newtownhamilton producer 614k £915 149p/k; Castlewellan producer 560k £795 142p/k; Keady producer 526k £725 138p/k;

MALE WEANLINGS

Poyntzpass producer 224k £635 283p/k; Armagh producer 258k £730 283p/k; Poyntzpass producer 266k £730 274p/k; 326k £895 275p/k; 338k £890 263p/k; 358k £940 263p/k and Drumintee producer 310k £800 258p/k; 336k £865 257p/k.

FEMALE WEANLINGS

Armagh producer 250k £685 274p/k; Rathfriland producer 204k £540 265p/k; Armagh producer 242k £640 264p/k; Bessbrook producer 268k £680 254p/k; Lisburn producer 306k £730 239p/k; Cullyhanna producer 328k £770 235p/k; Lisburn producer 308k £720 234p/k; Armagh producer 316k £730 231p/k and Markethill producer 368k £830 226p/k.