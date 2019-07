Top price of £144 paid each for cull ewes at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1,700 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, July 17 included a very large entry of nearly 450 cull ewes which sold in the best trade for several years.

Top price of £144 each with several pens selling from £100 to £130 each.

Second quality ewes sold from £60 to £85 each.

Fat lamb trade was mixed with heavy lambs in particular selling at reduced rates.

Top price of 331p per kilo was paid for 24.2 kilos at £80 each followed by 325p per kilo for 24 kilos at £78 each.

Main demand for heavy lambs from £77.50 to £83 each and from 315p to 325p per kilo.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold steadily from 345p to 383p per kilo paid for 21.8 kilos at £83.50 each followed by 361p per kilo for 23 kilos at £83 each.

A very large entry of store lambs sold in exceptionally strong trade with top quality light stores selling from 380p to 441p per kilo for 45 lambs 14.3 kilos at £63 each followed by 423p per kilo for 14.9 kilos at £63 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Mullaghbawn farmer: 24.2k, £80, 331p; Camlough farmer: 24k, £78, 325p; Portadown farmer: 24.1k, £78, 324p; Armagh producer: 24.3k, £78, 321p; Armagh farmer: 24.3k, £77, 317p; Banbridge producer: 28.5k, £90, 316p; Keady farmer: 24.8k, £78, 315p and Middletown farmer: 25.3k, £79, 312p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Armagh producer: 21.8k, £83.50, 383p; Armagh farmer: 21.8k, £83.50, 383p; Markethill farmer: 23k, £83, 361p; Cullyhanna farmer: 20.9k, £74.50, 356p; Corbet producer: 20.3k, £72, 355p; Cookstown farmer: 20k, £70, 350p; Tassagh farmer: 20.4k, £71, 348p and Portadown producer: 21.7k, £75.50, 348p.

STORE LAMBS

Kilcoo farmer: 14.3k, £63, 441p; Keady farmer: 14.9k, £63, 423p; Castlederg farmer: 14.6k, £61, 418p; Rostrevor farmer: 16.1k, £65.50, 407p; Poyntzpass producer: 12.8k, £52, 406p; Middletown producer: 14.2k, £57, 401p; Jerrettspass farmer: 13k, £52, 400p; Newry farmer: 15.2k, £60.50, 398p and Jerrettspass farmer: 17.1k, £66.50, 389p.