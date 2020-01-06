Top price of £1485 paid for 700k Charolais heifer at Markethill Mart

An entry of 450 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, January 4t sold in a very firm trade in all rings.

HEIFERS

The entire entry 180 store heifers sold at an average of £1032 each with good top quality heavy heifers selling from £200 to £226 per 100 kilos for a 600k Limousin at £1355 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £219 per 100 kilos for 586k Limousin at £1285 from a Loughgall producer.

Top price heifer £1485 for 700k Charolais £212 from a Whitecross farmer.

Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £217 per 100 kilos for 628k at £1365 from a Glenanne farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £190 to £217 per 100 kilos for 454k Limousin at £985 from a Banbridge farmer followed by £211 per 100 kilos for 448k Limousin at £945 from a Banbridge farmer.

Second quality heifers sold from £170 to £180 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Loughgall farmer 600k £1355 £226.00; Loughgall farmer 586k £1285 £219.00; Glenanne farmer 628k £1365 £217.00; Whitecross farmer 700k £1485 £212.00; Belleek farmer 632k £1335 £211.00; Armagh farmer 624k £1315 £211.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 596k £1255 £211.00; Armagh farmer 650k £1365 £210.00 and Hamiltonsbawn farmer 608k £1275 £210.00.

Middleweight heifers

Banbridge farmer 454k £985 £217.00; Banbridge farmer 448k £945 £211.00; Newry farmer 492k £1015 £206.00; Gilford farmer 452k £915 £202.00; Newry farmer 462k £925 £200.00; Warrenpoint farmer 490k £975 £199.00; Craigavon farmer 402k £795 £198.00 and Craigavon farmer 414k £815 £197.00.

BULLOCKS

The 120 bullocks sold in a steady demand with good quality forward bullocks from £195 to £212 per 100 kilos for 530k Limousin at £1125 from a Kilkeel producer followed by £208 per 100 kilos for 522k Limousin at £1085 from a Tandragee farmer. Top price bullock at £1365 for 660k Charolais £206 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold to £207 per 100 kilos for 634k at £1315 from a Kilcoo producer.

Good quality middleweights steers sold from £200 to £236 per 100 kilos for 404k Limousin at £955 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £231 per 100 kilos for 444k Limousin at £1025 from a Kilkeel producer.

Forward bullocks

Kilkeel farmer 530k £1125 £212.00; Tandragee farmer 522k £1085 £208.00; Tynan farmer 604k £1255 £208.00; Kilcoo farmer 634k £1315 £207.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 598k £1235 £207.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 664k £1365 £206.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 650k £1335 £205.00; Belleek farmer 564k £1155 £205.00 and Tynan farmer 632k £1285 £203.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Kilkeel farmer 404k £955 £236.00; Kilkeel farmer 422k £975 £231.00; Kilkeel farmer 444k £1025 £231.00; Kilkeel farmer 418k £940 £225.00; Portadown farmer 418k £935 £224.00; Kilkeel farmer 472k £1035 £219.00; Portadown farmer 490k £1065 £217.00; Tandragee farmer 490k £1065 £217.00 and Craigavon farmer 448k £955 £213.00.

WEANLINGS

The 120 weanlings returned an exceptionally strong demand with light male weanlings selling to £288 per 100 kilos for 344k Limousin at £990 from an Augher farmer.

The same owner received £270 per 100 kilos for 354k Limousin at £950. Top price of £1060 was paid for 400k Limousin from an Augher producer.

All good quality light males sold from £220 to £255 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold from £190 to £220 per 100 kilos for 420k at £925.

Heavy weanlings sold from £220 to £291 per 100 kilos for 344k Limousin at £1000 from a Donacloney farmer followed by £2256 per 100 kilos for 266k Blonde at £680 from an Armagh farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 420k £925 £220.00; Newry farmer 412k £905 £220.00; Donacloney farmer 416k £900 £216.00; Donacloney farmer 414k £870 £210.00; Loughgall farmer 448k £915 £204.00; Newry farmer 468k £935 £200.00 and Collone farmer 448k £870 £194.00.

Light male weanlings

Augher farmer 344k £990 £288.00; Augher farmer 352k £950 £270.00; Augher farmer 316k £840 £266.00; Augher farmer 400k £1060 £265.00; Newry farmer 330k £845 £256.00; Newry farmer 380k £950 £250.00; Newry farmer 364k £900 £247.00 and Newry farmer 342k £840 £245.00.

Heifer weanlings

Donacloney farmer 344k £1000 £291.00; Armagh farmer 322k £780 £242.00; Armagh farmer 316k £760 £241.00; Armagh farmer 266k £680 £256.00; Armagh farmer 264k £655 £248.00; Rathfriland farmer 284k £700 £246.00 and Rathfriland farmer 288k £675 £234.00.

Suckler outfits sold at £1350 twice, £1250 and £1140.